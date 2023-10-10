RadioandMusic
ADCLUB'S M.Ad Quiz scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7th November 2023 at 5.30 pm
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

Music Services | M.Ad Quiz | BRAND EQUITY | Derek O'Brien | music | Songs |

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club's most vibrant and entertaining event, M.Ad Quiz, is back with a bang. In association with BRAND EQUITY, M.Ad Quiz will be held on Tuesday, 7th November 2023 at 5.30 pm at Jade Sky, Jade Garden Terrace, 3rd floor, Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai, for the participating teams.

The biggest attraction for the distinctiveness of the show is Derek O’Brien, who is the best in the business and would don the role of the Quiz Master.

In addition to the participants from the world of Media, Advertising and Marketing Industries, bright and curious professionals from any industry sector are also welcome to participate including the students of Business School.

In an age of Google search, Chat GPT 4, curiosity which is a key ingredient of a curious and cognitively enriched mind has been the biggest casualty. But human ingenuity far exceeds the technology-led readymade answers that fail to nourish a curious mind and this is where is the attraction of M.Ad Quiz, as an answer to a creative mind that can shun the trap of mediocrity.

The high-octane and immersive programme will have all the ingredients of fun and gratification through attractive gifts from leading brands for both the participants and the audience at large. The winners will stand to win gifts like Haier Refrigerator, Titan Watches, Hampers from Unilever, Garnier, Britannia, Mondelez, Dabur, Bombay Shaving Company, and Nestle.

There will be two members per team. Every team can get 5 cheerleaders at no cost.  The final six teams chosen will go on stage for the final session. One organization can send multiple teams.

Entry fee for participation:

• Entry Fee for Team: Rs.10500/- (2 team members plus five cheerleaders)

Donor Passes:

• Gold Member: Rs.650/-  

• Silver Member: Rs.850/-

• Ad Club Senior Citizen Member: Rs.500/-
 
The event is followed by Cocktails & Dinner.

