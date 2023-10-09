Indian famous rapper Dino James along with Trijog India Extends mental health support to underprivileged students through collaboration with The Dharavi DREAM Project

MUMBAI - Indian rap icon Dino James inaugurated ‘Dharavi Dream Counselling’ to support mental health among underprivileged youth studying rap music in The Dharavi DREAM Project (TDDP), Asia's first-ever After School of Hip-Hop. TDDP is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Trijog, India's number #1 Mental Health and Wellness organization. This collaboration marks another milestone for TDDP as they unite to uplift and support talented hip-hop artists from unprivileged backgrounds and promote mental health awareness and well-being within the vibrant hip-hop community of Dharavi.

In line with Trijog’s mission to make mental health care accessible for all, Tirjog has joined hands with TDDP to bring mental healthcare to the forefront. TDDP's mission has always been to empower underprivileged youth through hip-hop culture, recognizing that addressing mental health is an essential aspect of personal growth and artistic expression. This thought partnership with Trijog aims to enhance the lives of TDDP's students and participants, placing their well-being at the forefront.

TDDP, a pioneering platform for aspiring hip-hop artists, has consistently nurtured talent, encouraged creativity, and promoted inclusivity within the music industry. Partnering with Trijog, renowned for their exceptional services in the mental well-being space, underscores their mission to create a lasting impact on the lives of these budding artists. Using counseling as a tool, this ground-breaking initiative will help take mental health to the grassroots while empowering one of the largest communities in the country to keep mental health at the heart of all operations.

Mental well-being and artistic expression are intrinsically linked. Students in a positive mental state are more likely to explore their creativity, produce meaningful art, and develop their talents to their fullest potential. This collaboration empowers students to use their art as a means of self-expression and healing.

Many young artists, amidst their pursuit of creative excellence, may encounter emotional challenges related to self-esteem, self-doubt, and the pressures of artistic endeavors. This partnership ensures that they have access to the necessary mental health resources to address these challenges, manage stress, and build emotional resilience, ultimately fostering a supportive environment.

Dolly Rateshwar, Tejashree Pol, and Sushant Yattam, MC Heam , Co-Founders of TDDP, emphasize the importance of this initiative, stating, "In our ongoing commitment to the Dharavi Dream Project, we strive to improve the lives of our students through dedicated efforts. Over the past decade, we have recognized the significance of mental health within our school and the broader community. We are excited to partner with Trijog, and we hope this collaboration makes a meaningful impact at the grassroots level."

Expressing her delight about the collaboration, Arushi Sethi, Co-Founder, Trijog, stated, " At Trijog, we are committed to working towards making mental healthcare accessible for all. Our association with The Dharavi Dream Project, we aim to nurture mental health of all artists and communities alike. Through this and all our initiatives, we are committed to building a better India - a India where mental health conversations are not a taboo and an India where physical health and mental health work hand in hand to create a happier and healthier space for all”

The collaboration between TDDP and Trijog is poised to revolutionize the intersection of hip-hop culture and mental well-being. It is a testament to the power of collective efforts in promoting personal growth, artistic expression, and mental health awareness within the Dharavi community.

Through this collaboration, The Dharavi DREAM Project & Trijog aim to:

Investing in the mental health of students has the potential for long-term benefits. Students who receive mental health support and education during their time at TDDP may carry these skills and insights into their adult lives, promoting well-being in their communities. Alignment with Mission: TDDP's commitment to empowering underprivileged youth through hip-hop culture can be further strengthened by addressing the mental health needs of its students. Mental well-being is an integral part of personal empowerment, and this collaboration aligns with TDDP's mission to uplift and support young artists.

In a bid to place the power and ownership back in the hands of the talent, Trijog India is taking a step deeper at the grassroot level where they would organize workshops and sessions on mental health, stress management, and emotional well-being for TDDP's students and participants. These sessions could provide valuable tools and strategies for managing the unique challenges that young artists may face.

Counseling Services: We could offer counseling services or access to mental health professionals who could provide support and guidance to individuals within the TDDP community. This could be especially beneficial for those experiencing emotional or psychological difficulties.

Awareness Campaigns: Together, we could launch awareness campaigns and initiatives within the hip-hop community to reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues. By openly discussing mental health topics, we can create a more supportive and understanding environment.

This association exemplifies the shared commitment of both The Dharavi DREAM Project and Trijog towards nurturing creative talents and promoting inclusivity in music. Together, we believe that art has the power to inspire, heal, and bring positive change to communities.