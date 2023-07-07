Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official partnership with independent streaming platform Damroo.

Damroo currently streams over 2.5 lakh licensed regional tracks across 20 Indian languages and is designed to support independent artists and labels across India. The direct partnership between Horus Music and Damroo will see the platform provide artists and labels access to their bespoke music app, alongside allowing Horus Music to actively seek additional opportunities for their artists.

Having been in business for over 17 years, award winning music distribution and artist and label services company Horus Music have seen a roaring success across global markets, including setting up local offices in India, Nigeria and Brazil, with their HQ residing in the heart of the United Kingdom. As they further their relationships with key industry players across India, the partnership with Damroo has firmly cemented Horus Music as one of the top distribution services within the Indian music market as they continue to source new and exciting opportunities for their growing roster of artists.

The exclusive partnership will see Horus Music closely collaborate with the team at Damroo as they actively pursue editorial playlist placements, playlist cover mounts and genre page banners amongst other marketing opportunities; helping to further their artists’ visibility across the platform and organically grow their artist’s listenership and fan base. The direct deal with Damroo opens an exciting new pathway for Horus Music to elevate their existing clients and prospective new artist’s digital presence, providing even more support to reach fresh audiences and tap into new markets.

Upon establishing the new deal, head of Horus Music India, Chandrika Shah commented, “We are incredibly excited about this partnership and the potential it holds within the Indian music industry. Together with Damroo, we aim to provide musicians with the resources, exposure, and support necessary to thrive in the music industry.”

Damroo founder Ram Mishra also said of the partnership “We are elated to join forces with Horus Music, and our partnership is a landmark feat especially with regard to regional and independent music ecosystem. The collaboration widens our content offering across languages and genres while offering listeners with an array of music, podcasts and stories. It assumes even more significance as both Damroo and Horus Music share a joint vision of empowering independent artists, progressing their career, and we are confident that together we would amplify their reach manifold”

Horus Music champions independent artists across all genres and are currently onboarding new artists wishing to start their musical journey.