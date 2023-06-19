RadioandMusic
Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels
Music Services | Saregama | Jio TV | music channel | Mahesh Babu | Shreya Ghosal | Neha Kakkar | Sunidhi Chauhan |

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduce three new music channels for the first time ever. The channels - Saregama Music, Saregama Telugu, and Saregama Hum Bhojpuri, will now be available for all Jio subscribers on mobile phones through the JioTV app and on smart TVs through the JioTV+ app, giving them access to the largest portfolio of 400+ hours of music entertainment across languages.

Featuring some of India's most loved songs, Saregama Music will be the ultimate destination for Bollywood music lovers on JioTV which hosts 1000+ channels and is available for free for all Jio sim users. The Saregama music channel on JioTV will offer curated programming for all seasons, which will range from film music to Saregama originals, recreations, ghazals and devotional songs. The programming line-up will consist of music from the likes of Arijit Singh, Badshah, Armaan Malik, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan and many more.

Furthermore, the JioTV app which offers LIVE TV streaming from 150+ broadcasters in 16 languages with 7 days catch up will now also have the best of Telugu music from the biggest superstars on Saregama Telugu channel. In addition to releasing music every week, the channel will also feature marquee releases like the Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda starrer Kushi, superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, natural star Nani’s Dasara, Chiranjeevi’s Godfather and many more.

In addition to Hindi & Telugu, Saregama Hum Bhojpuri channel will offer some of the biggest Bhojpuri hits ever produced featuring the stalwarts like Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh, Nilkamal Singh, Shilpi Raj, Gunjan Singh and Arvind Akela Kallu. JioTV and JioTV+ users will enjoy streaming all the Bhojpuri chartbusters, on the channel every day, with multiple new releases every week.

