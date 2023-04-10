Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyright society registered under the Copyright Act of 1957, has launched a series of initiatives to connect with songwriters, composers, publishers, and the community of music makers across the country. To that end, IPRS organized an outreach program in Patna on the 9th and 10th of April to connect with regional lyricists, composers, and music publishers. MLA, film director, and IPRS esteemed member Shri. Vinay Bihariji attended the event and addressed the musicians present.

This initiative aimed to educate music creators and publishers about copyright in music, managing rights as a creator, the role of IPRS in safeguarding the royalty rights of lyricists, composers, and music publishers, and new technologies and trends transforming the way music is created and consumed. The two-day workshop was an excellent opportunity for music makers and independent artists from the region to get first-hand information and guidance from the IPRS team.

Shri Vinay Bihari ji, respected MLA, actor, music composer, director, and esteemed member of IPRS, shared his thought, “As a music creator and IPRS member, I am glad to associate with IPRS in this initiative. IPRS has been working relentlessly towards safeguarding the right to royalty of its members and keeping them informed on issues critical to earning more money from the music they create.

The Bhojpuri music industry has been touching new heights in popularity. A plethora of songs and budding talent have been making a mark. Hence sessions like these organized by IPRS will help the community of music creators and publishers get familiar with matters related to copyright and the new ways of working in the digital era. Today it has become critical for any author, composer, or those aspiring to build a career in music to know about the different aspects of the music industry beyond creation.”

Speaking about the event, Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, said, "We are thrilled to bring our member outreach and enrolment boot camp to Patna. This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to connect with music creators, publishers, and industry insiders in the region and educate them about the role of IPRS and the initiatives undertaken by the society to safeguard its members’ right to royalty. Digitalisation has created new opportunities in the music industry, evident from the growth of regional music. Bhojpuri music industry is one of the key players driving the growth of regional music in India. As a society keen to support those behind the music, IPRS is thus reaching out to the lyricists, composers, and music publishers in different corners, sharing knowledge and know-how crucial to protect their works and rights as a creator."

The two-day workshop was open to all IPRS members, lyricists, composers, and publishers to learn about music copyright and IPRS.