Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourees of its initiative, Hungama Game Changers – 2023. The 50 professionals bestowed with the recognition as Game Changers hail from the industries of music, video, and gaming. By recognizing and celebrating the remarkable achievements of these change-makers, Game Changers also serves as a powerful platform to showcase them as role models for aspiring young women. Through this initiative, Hungama Digital aims to remain committed to igniting a chain of inspiration for the next generation of women to challenge the status quo and pursue their dreams without limitations.

The achievers for 2023 were chosen by a multi-faceted advisory panel through several rounds of selection. The panel included Megha Tata – Managing Director, Discovery Communications India, Kanan Rai – Ex Business Head, Google Play, Ashvini Yardi – Hindi Film Producer, Merlin D'souza – Music Director, Nirmika Singh – Poet, Journalistand Music curator, Arranger, Composer, Raunaq Roy – Vice President, Hungama Digital Media, Preeta Sukhtankar – Founder, The Label Life, Soumini Sridhara Paul – Senior Vice President, Hungama Digital Media and Poornima Seetharaman - Director of Design, Zynga.

Speaking on the winners Neeraj Roy, Founder & MD, Hungama Digital Media said, "As we celebrate the achievement of these 50 exceptional women who have shattered the glass ceilings and inspired a generation, let's remember that progress for women means progress for all of us. Their incredible achievement in the entertainment industry, from music to gaming, are paving the way for future generations of women to follow in their footsteps. With their creativity, passion, and drive, they are proving that there are no limits to what women can accomplish. To all the 50 extraordinary women, congratulations on your well-deserved recognition and I wish you continued success and more power!"

Megha Tata said, "It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the jury for Hungama Women Game Changers 2023 and witness the exceptional achievements of these remarkable women. Their relentless pursuit of success is truly inspiring and serves as a shining example of the tremendous potential that women possess. As we celebrate their accomplishments, let us also recognize the obstacles they have overcome and the barriers they continue to break. Together, let's continue to empower and support women in their pursuit of excellence."

Adding on, Poornima Seetharaman shared, "By recognizing and honouring women for their excellence, we are creating a culture of inclusivity and diversity, where talent and hard work are the only parameters for success. I am proud to be on the advisory panel of the Hungama Women Game Changers, an initiative that recognizes these empowering women who overcome challenges and unleash their full potential. Let us continue to support and encourage more women to make a mark in their respective fields and create a brighter future for all."

Hungama, recently launched the first season of a podcast series with the 'Women Game Changers 2022', a deep diveinto their success stories. Stay tuned for Season 2, with more empowering stories that will inspire, motivate, and showcase the limitless potential of women.

The Women Game Changers of 2023 are: