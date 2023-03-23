Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitingand immersive entertainment to its users through its services, Hungama Play and Hungama Music. Hungama Play curated video entertainment content including Movies, Hungama Originals, live shows, comedy clips, Bollywood Hungama news and more. Hungama Music provided users with a multilingual and multi-genre library of songs, music videos among a slew of other features.

Bringing together its diverse set of offerings ranging from latest songs, blockbuster movies, binge-worthy original TV shows, hit music videos and popular podcasts, Hungama Digital Media merges Hungama Play and Hungama Music into a unified platform in its All in One App – Hungama. Furthermore, Hungama Play will be known as ‘Hungama Video’ on all social media platforms.

The app enables users to get instant access to the biggest blockbuster movies from Hollywood, Bollywood and regional Indian languages, across genres and Hungama Originals with brand new stories, ground-breaking shows across different genres featuring unique storylines. Catering to TV enthusiasts, the app provides a great selection of English, Hindi and regional television shows and critically acclaimed BBC content. Taking the user experience a notch higher, the app ensures ease of toggling between video and music.

The users have access to a bouquet of offerings that includes personalised recommendations wherein, daily 6 personalised playlists based on listening habits called Daily Doses will be especially curated, from Indian and International artists in genres that the audiences love and in languages preferred by them. A library of 3 Cr+ songs and music videos will be available. Among the assorted features, Online Radio with live and on-demand channels has been created for the users. Furthermore, ensuring the users get every word right and sing their hearts out loud, dynamic lyrics will be available at one’s fingertips. For seamless in car audio streaming, the app is integrated with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Speaking about the combined app, Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media said, "With the all-new combined app, our endeavour at Hungama is to curate a one-stopdestination for users and enhance the viewer experience. Users now possess the power at their fingertips under one unified platform, leaving behind the hassles of switching between apps. The rapid change in consumption patterns coupled with the influx of new technologies has been a determining factor in creating an all-inclusive immersive experience for the users. We look forward to expanding our digital footprint and reaching a wider set of audience, providing them with entertainment across categories."