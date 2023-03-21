Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director of the company. Thakkar will oversee the company’s operations in one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic music markets in the world, collaborating closely with regional and global teams to strengthen SME India’s strategic partnerships and identify new growth opportunities for its artists. Reporting directly to Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development for Asia and the Middle East, Thakkar will assume the Managing Director role from Rajat Kakar, who is scheduled to leave at the end of this month.

“We are thrilled to have Vinit at Sony Music Entertainment India,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, President, Corporate Strategy and Market Development, Sony Music Entertainment Asia and the Middle East. “His expertise, wide breadth of experience, steadfast belief in supporting artists and focus on placing creativity at the center, all while driving strategic and commercial growth, makes him ideal for our company. I am confident that he will achieve our aspirations for this important market. I would also like to thank Rajat who has done an excellent job elevating our business and we wish him all the best for the future.”

“India is a remarkable country for musical talent and creativity, transcending cultural and geographical divides. I look forward to driving greater success for our artists and creators through new partnerships and introducing them to new and exciting ways to connect with their fans. Rajat has done a commendable job steering the company and I feel privileged to be working with this stellar team to drive our business forward,” said Vinit Thakkar.

“I started my music career with this incredible team over 25 years ago and I leave with a huge sense of satisfaction. I am confident that the company will have continued success in the years ahead under Vinit’s stewardship,” added Rajat Kakar.

Prior to joining SME India, Thakkar held the position of Chief Operating Officer for Universal Music in India and South Asia, after having previously worked in banking and consumer products. Thakkar has played a key role in major label signings with leading artists and is also widely credited for the creation and launch of artist-centred platforms. This has cemented Thakkar’s wide-ranging impact on India’s pop music industry and the wider music ecosystem through the promotion and creation of culturally significant and commercially successful non-film music in India.