Ticketing platform Skillbox launches artist management agency 'Level House', ropes in ex-Big Bad Wolf exec Yama Seth to run the division.

MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artist management agency Level House. The division will be headed by Yama Seth who previously was with talent management agency Big Bad Wolf where she represented artists like

Parvaaz, Indian Ocean and Vir Das’ Alien Chutney. The newly minted management agency aims to be a safe space for culture forward artists. Speaking about the decision to enter the artist management sector, CEO Anmol Kukreja said, “At Skillbox our long term mission is to leverage the power of technology and communities to enable artists to create value from their work. We aim to do this through the various stages of their career. With ticketing, live music data and IPs at the core of our business, we are uniquely positioned to help musicians take artistry to the world and create value from it. This is a first for any ticketing platform in the country. It is a very exciting time for the music industry at large and we are thrilled to bring on Yama Seth to lead the division. As a part of Skillbox our artists will be able to leverage the platform's insights into live music, access to brands and original IPs”.

Speaking about the new role and vision for Level House, Yama Seth said “Breaking it down to the First Principle - The intention behind Level House Entertainment is to provide a safe space for artists to wholly be themselves and drive culture the way they want to. As a team, we all resonate with the idea that each artist is unique and they get to carve out their own niche, build their own community as well as businesses and we are here to provide the support structure they need in order to do that. Skillbox has built itself as an artist first brand and I am excited to build on this philosophy as we grow Level House”.

The agency kickstarts with contemporary indie rock band Parvaaz and singer-songwriter Sameer Rahat globally. Level House will also represent dream pop duo Parekh & Singh in the India region for bookings. The agency plans to sign on more artists in the coming months.