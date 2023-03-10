RadioandMusic
RNM
| 11 Mar 2023
music
News
Ticketing platform Skillbox launches artist management agency 'Level House', ropes in ex-Big Bad Wolf exec Yama Seth to run the division.
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Skillbox | Indian Ocean | Level House | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artist management agency Level House. The division will be headed by Yama Seth who previously was with talent management agency Big Bad Wolf where she represented artists like

Parvaaz, Indian Ocean and Vir Das’ Alien Chutney. The newly minted management agency aims to be a safe space for culture forward artists. Speaking about the decision to enter the artist management sector, CEO Anmol Kukreja said, “At Skillbox our long term mission is to leverage the power of technology and communities to enable artists to create value from their work. We aim to do this through the various stages of their career. With ticketing, live music data and IPs at the core of our business, we are uniquely positioned to help musicians take artistry to the world and create value from it. This is a first for any ticketing platform in the country. It is a very exciting time for the music industry at large and we are thrilled to bring on Yama Seth to lead the division. As a part of Skillbox our artists will be able to leverage the platform's insights into live music, access to brands and original IPs”.

Speaking about the new role and vision for Level House, Yama Seth said “Breaking it down to the First Principle - The intention behind Level House Entertainment is to provide a safe space for artists to wholly be themselves and drive culture the way they want to. As a team, we all resonate with the idea that each artist is unique and they get to carve out their own niche, build their own community as well as businesses and we are here to provide the support structure they need in order to do that. Skillbox has built itself as an artist first brand and I am excited to build on this philosophy as we grow Level House”.

The agency kickstarts with contemporary indie rock band Parvaaz and singer-songwriter Sameer Rahat globally. Level House will also represent dream pop duo Parekh & Singh in the India region for bookings. The agency plans to sign on more artists in the coming months.

related stories
 |  09 Mar 2023

Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launch of its new talk show, Hot Seat. Hosted by TV actor, ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant, and Mirchi’s popular RJ Shardul Pandit, the show is available on the Mirchi Plus app.

 |  01 Mar 2023

IVM Podcasts survey says 60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast

MUMBAI: In a survey done by IVM Podcasts, India's leading podcast network in association with InMobi Pulse and InMobi group-owned Glance, unique insights on podcast listeners were revealed.

 |  27 Feb 2023

Red FM’s Latest Campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ Supports National-Level Athlete Secure a Job

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an on-air campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ to support Rahul, a 25-year-old long and middle-distance runner from Delhi. On Morning No.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2023 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group