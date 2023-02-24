RadioandMusic
Snapchat Turns Up The Volume With New Sounds Features!
MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leading AR Lens technology combined with Sounds deliver both a hyper-expressive experience to engage with friends and a powerful distribution tool for artists to share their music with fans. Since launching Sounds, videos created with music from Sounds on Snapchat have collectively resulted in over 2.7 billion videos created and over 183 billion views!

Today we’re excited to announce Sounds Recommendations for Lenses and Sounds Sync for Camera Roll, new Sounds creative tools that make it even easier to create and share.

Sounds Recommendations for Lenses is a new way for Snapchatters to find the perfect sound to complement a Lens. When applying a Lens to a photo or video, Snapchatters will receive a one-tap option to add a relevant sound from the Sounds library. Available in India and rolling out globally on iOS and Android, the recommendation model will also include sound recommendations from languages such as Hindi and Tamil.

Sounds Sync for Camera Roll photos and video, allows Snapchatters to create montage videos that are automatically in rhythm to the beat of audio tracks from the Sounds library. Snapchatters can select between 4-20 photos/videos from their camera roll. Available in India and rolling out globally on iOS and coming to Android in March.

_“By expanding the Sounds experience, Snapchat is making it easier and faster for Snapchatters to discover and share the music they love with friends,” said Manny Adler, Head of Music Strategy at Snap. “Snapchat has also created a unique opportunity for artists to reach a valuable and engaged audience, while then also leading fans to listen to the full song on streaming services.”

