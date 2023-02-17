Mirchi launches 'You Do You', to celebrate the month of love in an unconventional way

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latest initiative - You Do You - during Valentine’s Week. As a celebration of the month of love, Mirchi launched this campaign in Hyderabad and Bangalore. Through this initiative, the brand aims to create awareness and initiate/start a dialogue around the importance of self-love and normalize using products that enhance self-pleasure amongst the public.

Mirchi drove conversations around this campaign through multiple channels such as on-air promotions, digital content, and on-ground amplification. For instance, Mirchi on-boarded sex experts and influencers like Dr. Cuterus, Seema Anand, and Kshama Bindu among others who engaged with listeners for discussions on the importance of self-love, self-care, self-pleasure, and taking care of one’s emotional, mental, and physical well-being. Mirchi further leveraged the power of radio by hosting contests on-air where listeners were asked to create parodies of popular Bollywood songs around the theme of loving oneself. Throughout the course of the campaign, Mirchi gave away self-love kits to the winners of the contests. That’s not all! Popular RJs Jimmy and Gaurika took to the streets of Bangalore and Hyderabad, respectively where they created vox pop videos and asked the locals about their perception of self-love and breaking myths. RJ Ridhi and Sarah amplified the initiative on social media by starting a dialogue around embracing self-love and self-pleasure by creating snackable content in the form of Instagram reels.

Commenting on this initiative, M N Hussain, (Business Director- AP, Telangana & Karnataka), Mirchi, said, “Mirchi is known to champion topical conversations through its unique campaign, initiative, and collaborations across markets. This Valentine’s Day, we celebrated the most important form of love i.e self-love. As part of our initiative, You Do You, we wanted to break the taboo regarding personal intimacy/self-pleasure and encourage the public to have conversations about their mental/ emotional & sexual well-being without any hesitations. We hope to continue curating more such engaging and effective initiatives in the future.”

Catch all the interesting reels and content for Mirchi’s ‘You Do You’ only on @95mirchibengaluru and @95mirchihyderabad.