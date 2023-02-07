The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back to celebrate cinema, food, literature, visual art, culture, music and more.

The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) will host two events at the festival: “Sadda Haq Aithe Rakh” on 7th February, between 6 pm- 7 pm at NGMA, Colaba. The workshop will be conducted by Eminent Lyricist, Screenwriter & IPRS Board Member Mayur Puri, who will take the audience through the nuances of Songwriting and How to Manage your Rights as a Creator.

‘Women Changing Music’ is a roundtable conversation organized by the IPRS at the festival celebrating women game changers in the Indian music industry. Srushti Tawde, Priyanka Khimani, Mercy Tetseo from The Tetseo Sisters, Gauri Yadwadkar, and Nirmika Singh will be among the notable panelists. The engaging roundtable will be hosted by Stutee Ghosh. On 9th February, 6 pm – 7 pm at NGMA, Colaba.

IPRS has initiated a slew of initiatives aimed at identifying, empowering, and promoting female music creators. The IPRS, ‘Women Changing Music’ roundtable will provide an inspirational and enlightening chance to hear prominent women in music who are smashing the glass ceiling by making history and leading the way for others to follow.

Commenting on the same, Lyricist, screenwriter, filmmaker, and IPRS Board Member Mayur Puri said, “As a long-time member of IPRS, I am excited to host the Sadda Haq Aithe Rakh workshop for songwriters, composers, and those interested in music. From the moment children are born till they breathe their last breath; music plays a significant role in their life. This workshop will take the audience on a journey of music creation, and how a lyricist and composer come together to make music. It will benefit all music makers who are primarily concerned with their creativity and are unaware of issues such as copyright, royalties, and other technicalities that go with the music they create. The line between the audience and the creator is blurred, making it very important for creators to understand their rights. I am delighted that one of the city’s largest cultural festivals, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, has partnered with the IPRS on this initiative.”

Brinda Miller, Chairperson, Kala Ghoda Association, spoke about the glorious legacy of the festival, “It is a festival for and by the people. We are thrilled that the city’s beloved festival will return after a two-year hiatus. Much has happened during this period, and our theme “Past Forward” pays tribute to our 22-year legacy while designing a festival of the future. It represents the slow transition from a period of inactivity to an era of optimism, change and growth. Every year, people and enterprises from across the country come together to make this festival possible, and this year is no exception.

Educational and interactive programs like "Sadda Haq Aithe Rakh" aims to raise awareness about current developments in the music industry and help musicians understand their rights, the importance of music royalties and how to make more with the music they create. The “Women Changing Music” roundtable is another step taken by IPRS to identify, empower and promote female creators and celebrate the women in music, who are creating history, and paving the path for others to follow.

Founded in 1999, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has become one of the biggest street art festivals in the country. It draws visitors from Mumbai and all over the world. With the aim of promoting arts, crafts, music and cultural heritage.