Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become synonymous to offering its customers with premium audio experiences with products par excellence.

Vipin Pungalia who is currently leading the role as Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India is all set to focus on leading all efforts for the company for its Professional segment across markets while strengthening the overall brand’s network across geographies in the Indian market.

With his passion for excellence, Vipin has enabled Sennheiser to claim its place as one of India’s most successful audio brands with more than 30% growth in the professional segment.

In a chat with Radioandmusic, Vipin shared, “We aim to successively extend our business areas and grow at a quicker rate to expand our position in the global market. Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become synonymous to offering its customers with premium audio experiences with products par excellence. We continue to work closely with our customers, be it creators, musicians, or sound engineers to ensure that we are catering to their evolving demands with products that create new benchmarks in the audio industry.

He further explained new launches by the brand, “We have been continuously expanding our product portfolio across pro audio, Bizcom and Neumann product segments. For our Neumann business, we recently expanded the Evolution Wireless Digital family with the launch of EW-DX. The new microphone system is aimed to simplify professional workflows by utilizing refined technologies to deliver a digital UHF system that can be scaled with ease. We have also recently launched the Neumann TLM 102 diaphragm microphone in a white-coloured variant. The White Edition of the microphone comes as a studio set including an EA 4 shock mount that matches the microphone’s glossy white finish.

Additionally, Vipin also enlightened us about what’s working for the brand.

“2022 has been a successful year for us and we look forward to growing at the same pace in the coming years. India is one of the key markets for Sennheiser as consumers here are evolving and are at par with global counterparts. We are blessed to be working with the best team and partners in the industry with a one-point focus of providing the best experience to our customers. Last year we focused our energies on studying the market trends and then expanded our product portfolio across all the three business segments – Pro audio, Neumann, and Business Communication," added Vipin Pungalia.

Overall Sennheisser has seen quite an encouraging growth in tier 2 and tier 3 cities with the increase in level of awareness of the customers. They are well-informed, demand high quality and strong after sales support which very well resonates with Sennheiser’s approach. This has helped them solidify a stance in the market.