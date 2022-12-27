2022 was an eventful year both personally and professionally says Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud

MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventful year for her both personally and professionally. Getting back to normalcy was the biggest gift along with new business avenues that allowed her to evolve. Artist Aloud completed a dozen years since its existence and it made their position in the Independent Space even more solid than before. She looking forward to the new year and all the things it will bring with it.

“At a personal level, I am looking at doing at least 3-4 trips around the world as travelling is the first thing on my bucket list. Professionally, I want to be able to create successful Ips and continue to build on them so that I can work with talent across the board. 2023 will be a momentous year for the space and I am hopeful in being instrumental in making it so”, she concluded.