RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Dec 2022
music
News
2022 was an eventful year both personally and professionally says Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Soumini Sridhara Paul | Hungama | Singer | Songs | music |

MUMBAI: Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud says 2022 was an eventful year for her both personally and professionally. Getting back to normalcy was the biggest gift along with new business avenues that allowed her to evolve. Artist Aloud completed a dozen years since its existence and it made their position in the Independent Space even more solid than before. She looking forward to the new year and all the things it will bring with it.

“At a personal level, I am looking at doing at least 3-4 trips around the world as travelling is the first thing on my bucket list. Professionally, I want to be able to create successful Ips and continue to build on them so that I can work with talent across the board. 2023 will be a momentous year for the space and I am hopeful in being instrumental in making it so”, she concluded.

related stories
 |  21 Dec 2022

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance on digital transformation, UpScale by CredAble, a business growth app, has launched its new e-invoicing solutions for SMEs.

 |  21 Dec 2022

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right talent for projects. Hence, interview-as-a-service platforms set their sights to evaluate the right candidate with their precise screening methodologies.

 |  14 Dec 2022

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards to create an exclusive new award, The National Press Club Award.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group