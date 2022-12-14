RadioandMusic
Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island
Music Services | music |  Yas Island  |

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is the most fun-packed place to ring in the New Year in style. Yas Island will be lit up with colorful lights and fireworks with the launch of two special fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve at 9pm and midnight, celebrating the start of 2023. Families can gather with their kids with the all-new launch of the destination’s spectacular fireworks displays as part of the family friendly New Year’s Eve fireworks show at 9pm, ahead of the second traditional midnight fireworks spectacle.

As with every year, the skies over Yas Island are due to burst with color in celebration of the New Year. This year’s New Year celebrations will be decked out as guests can sit back and enjoy the fireworks with an extensive selection of dining options at Yas Marina restaurants, as the Abu Dhabi skies burst with color with 2022 coming to a close.

