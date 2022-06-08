RadioandMusic
BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offerings emanating from their core strengths.  These offerings can be tapped into by the clients to engage with consumers in the new digital world.

True to its philosophy of providing an immersive experience, BIG FM made the announcement of these initiatives in the Meta-verse wherein the logo was unveiled followed by a walk-through of the different initiatives.

Outline the offerings, Sunil Kumaran, COO BIG FM spoke about the following four pillars of BIG World:

- BIG Radio and it evolution into an audio conglomerate offering 
- BIG LIVE is a vertical dedicated to live events, both on-ground and online. The network has already established BIG Cafe online as their flagship offering for online concerts during the last two years. 
- BIG Social leverages the rapid growth of digital to the fullest, to introduce a myriad of avenues that include gamification, social commerce, & advocacy. With their Rjs already being influencers on radio, the network has now opened them to digital advocacy for branded content. They also recently launched their first social commerce platform BIG Living, a one-stop destination for sustainable and mindful products curated by BIG FM RJs. 
- BIG Voice focuses on digital platforms for audio like podcasts and smart speakers. In the last one year, BIG FM has successfully deployed 200+ episodes of original podcasts across 30+ platforms. 

The launch commenced with a keynote address by Abraham Thomas, who shed light on the radio industry and its current trends. Then followed a short presentation by Sunil Kumaran on the four pillars of BIG World. Thereafter, the platform was open for an engaging Q&A session for the media.

Sharing his thoughts, Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited said, “Radio is a shared experience with human connection. Growth in Digital radio is also getting driven by this ‘radio-like’ experience. At Big FM, our endeavour is to keep creating amazing content, and be available everywhere through valuable partnerships. To provide an immersive radio experience is why we chose the metaverse to make the Big World announcement. Big World is a bouquet of client solutions that provide immersive and engaging experiences for consumers through multiple platforms”

Adding on, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “Audiences today are seamlessly moving across media platforms and content formats.  BIG WORLD offers operate at the crux of Content & Platform to drive a much deeper level of engagement with the audiences.  Utilising the power of Social media, Events on- ground and on digital, through new age audio formats like Podcast, through presence on Smart Speakers and through Games, the offering of BIG WORLD will provide clients a much deeper and effective way to reach audiences”.  

BIG World aims to utilise the power of digital media by playing to their strengths in audio creation and explore newer avenues to increase their customer base and engage with their audiences. With a new brand proposition, BIG FM is all set to soar higher, delivering fine quality content and enabling more value for their customers by connecting them to their audiences.

