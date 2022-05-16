RadioandMusic
16 May 2022
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history event series, “Prehistoric Planet,” in Los Angeles at the Century City AMC IMAX Theater. Attendees at the red carpet premiere included: executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, showrunner/series producer Tim Walker, lead scientific consultant Dr. Darren Naish, directors and series animation supervisors  Adam Valdez and Andrew R. Jones, and score composers Anže Rozman and Kara Talve.

From executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”), and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, “Prehistoric Planet” will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Debuting globally on Apple TV+ in an epic weeklong event from Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, the five-episode groundbreaking series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

“Prehistoric Planet” is produced for Apple TV+ by BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”). Executive producers are Favreau and Gunton. Theme by Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Rozman and Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with over 244 wins and more than 961 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

