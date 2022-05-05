Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, is always on the lookout to bring the best of the entertainment to its listeners. This past week Mirchi 95 Bangalore got on board five of the most famous digital creators from the city to take over Mirchi RJ Jimmy’s “Mornings with Jimmy” show, where Bangalore’s most loved creators turned their RJ modes on to bring entertainment in their own unique styles. Listeners can tune in every morning from 7 am to 12 pm to catch their favorite creators going on-air, exclusively on Mirchi 95.

Kickstarting this one-of-its-kind radio takeover on Monday, May 2nd was actor and digital creator Mac Macha who went on-air to give his listeners a sneak-peek into his life as an online content creator on the rise. Taking over Tuesday, Anand Raaj aka Eat Raja, a food blogger, and the owner of India’s first zero-waste juice café - ‘Eat Raja Juice Bar’ - spoke to the audience about sustainable living, giving them tips and tricks on adopting this lifestyle for themselves. Comedian Sonu Venugopaal took over Wednesday, followed by comedian Ramya Ramapriya on Thursday, bringing their charismatic wit, laughs, and much more. They shared their experiences of making it as comedians and had fun banters with the listeners who dialed in. Ending the week with a bang, fitness freak and influencer, ShwetambariShetty takes over Friday to talk about her fitness journey and inspire listeners to get fit with healthy eating habits, workouts,and minor lifestyle changes for long-term health benefits.

This past week, Bangaloreans could talk to their favorite content creators and listen to their journeys exclusively on Mirchi 95!

Talking about this activity, M N Hussain (Business Director- AP, Telangana & Karnataka- ENIL) said, “At Mirchi, wealways aim to carve out exceptional ways to bring the best of entertainment to our audience. We are extremely excited to have five of Bangalore’s most-loved digital creators taking over the RJ seat to host Mirchi’s morning prime time show. We hope that the listeners enjoy this first-ever radio takeover by their favorite creators of the city, and we look forward to bringing more such unique activities for them.”