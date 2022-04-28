RadioandMusic
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn
Music Services | Zack Knight | Prateek Kuhad. music | Songs |

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entertainment industry veteran Sahas Malhotra as its new CEO. Based out of the company’s headquarters in Mumbai, Sahas will lead the company’s endeavors in a constantly evolving and exciting Indian market.

Sahas brings over 24 years of elaborate experience in the entertainment industry, in building teams, film marketing, music P&L management, licensing, media planning, music publishing and product management. Sahas has established himself as a versatile leader with in-depth knowledge about adapting and embracing an ecosystem of dynamic trends, consumer habits and ever advancing technology.

Sahas joins JioSaavn from Amazon Music where he was leading his team as a Director. Previously, he has also worked with renowned industry players like Sony Music India and Tips Industries. At Tips Industries, Sahas was leading the business at TIPS Music and marketing for TIPS Film production in addition to leading extensive marketing verticals for the business.

As the Director of Digital and New Business at Sony Music India for over 12 years, he successfully led his team to achieve revenue targets in the fast-changing entertainment industry. In addition, Sahas also led Sony Music India’s digital P&L and mentored teams across media planning, media buying, promotions, marketing alliances and new business development departments.

His impressive track record also includes extensive understanding of mobile value-added services, online music, online video marketing, syndication, media planning & buying, music publishing, TV, Print & Radio marketing, social media marketing, online advertising and film marketing

With his on-baording, JioSaavn will continue providing enhanced holistic audio experience to consumers.

