RadioandMusic
RNM
| 15 Apr 2022
music
News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Mirchi | FA Radio International LLC |

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presence in the USA with the launch of its operations in Dallas, Texas inpartnership with FA Radio International LLC (Owners of the “FunAsia” brand). In line with its vision to expand its global footprint and cater to the South Asian diaspora across markets, Mirchi aims to introduce its Radio, Digital, and LIVE Eventssolutions to the city.

With South Asians accounting for almost 1,50,000 of the total population in Dallas, there is a significant demand for Hindi music and Bollywood content. Catering to the needs of this vast pool of consumers, Mirchi will be bringing the best of Bollywood content along with local updates relevant to the target audience. Mirchi will bring popular and exclusive content like the ‘Mirchi Top 20 Countdown’, ‘Club Mirchi’, ‘What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Bhatt Naturally’with Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, ‘The Karan Johar Show’along with other elements like ‘Mirchi Murga’ with RJ Naved, ‘Purani Jeans’ with RJ Sayema, etc. Moreover, the brand will share its digital content and curate on-ground events, thereby further solidifying its engagement with the audience.

With this launch, Mirchi will now have a terrestrial presence in the top 3 South Asian media markets in the USA i.e., The Bay Area (1170AM), Dallas (95.5FM + 1110AM + 104.9 FM HD2),and New Jersey (92.7FM + 103.3 FM HD2).

In line with Mirchi’s rapidly growing digital and brand solutions businesses, this launch provides an ideal platform for national and local advertisers to reach a high-profile target audience across these markets through radio, events, and the digital platform of Mirchi.

It must be noted that Mirchi recently launched the Mirchi app in the US in February’2022. (Available on both the Google play store and Apple store and accessible through Android Auto and Apple Car Play). The app not only hosts the Mirchi terrestrial stations in the US (New Jersey, Bay Area, and Dallas) but also hosts two online stations specific to the US (Mirchi New York, Mirchi Telugu). In addition to this, listeners of the app will also be able to tune into 12 stations from back home in India - Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Patna.

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Panday, MD & CEO of Mirchi said, “Mirchi has been the No. 1 player in the Indian market for two decades now. In addition to radio, we have grown a successful solutions business globally. After expanding our footprint in UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, New Jersey, and San Francisco, we are excited to enter the dynamic market of Dallas. We look forward to bringing the best of Mirchi to the South Asian and Indian diaspora across these markets.”

“The global entertainment market holds immense potential andin North America, markets like Dallas, the Bay Area, and New Jersey are markets with a lot of demand for Hindi music and Bollywood content. Thus, leveraging Mirchi’s brand equity,strengths, and unparalleled content library, we look forward to catering to this demand and engaging with our target audience on terrestrial radio, while also catering to audiences that seek Indian entertainment content in other Indian languages through the Mirchi app” adds Manoj Mathan, Head of International Markets, Mirchi.

Mirchi is now present in 4 countries outside of India, including the USA, with plans to expand to more countries soon.

related stories
music services  |  15 Apr 2022

Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be structured, were subject to a public consultation which closed on 7 April. The inquiry is due to start in the spring.

music servicesprivate fm stations  |  15 Apr 2022

Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF) in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).
 

music services  |  14 Apr 2022

New Apple Original workplace comedy “Loot,” starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy series “Loot,” starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids").

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group