RadioandMusic
RNM
| 04 Apr 2022
music
News
Saregama digitises another 10,000 retro songs - Catalogue grows to 1, 42,000
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Saregama | retro songs | catalogue | music |

MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000 previously musical marvels to its digital catalogue. With songs like Ashok Kumar’s ‘Dekha Khayal Yaar Mein’ from the 1930’s mega buster- Jeevan Naiya, Lata Ji’s ‘Ummid Ki Rangin Jhoole’ from the 1948 film Lahore and many more, these tracks from the golden years range from film to non- film music across various genres and languages.

Rewarding its wide-ranging listeners, with new music and regional music, Saregama continues to democratise tunes which are no less than a blast from the past. During the lockdown, the team carried an extensive research while looking for these long lost tunes, to manual cleaning of each track for the listening experience- every song has been converted from physical tapes into a digital format, thus setting a fitting name- Punarjanam.

The project was initiated almost 2 years ago, wherein team Saregama converted 11,000 songs into a digital format. As we continue to step out of lockdown blues, additional 10,000 songs will be a treat for the label’s esteemed audience.

Commenting on the latest addition, Mr. Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, “With wide ranging interest in old classics and the dearth of their availability on the internet , we took this initiative in the lockdown, and will continue to make inroads in the digital music market by digitizing our catalogue. As a music label, this is our attempt to preserve our country’s music legacy and bring back the old classics for younger generation.

related stories
music services  |  01 Apr 2022

Mirchi 95's 'Sabka Katega' campaign provides a hilarious take on the appraisal season

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, had launched its campaign, ‘Sabka Katega’, centered around the much-dreaded appraisal season.

music services  |  29 Mar 2022

Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public funding for the Audio Content Fund (ACF).

music services  |  26 Mar 2022

NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement.

Micheal Kill, CEO NTIA Says:

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group