RadioandMusic
RNM
| 29 Mar 2022
music
News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Open letter | Audio Content Fund | music |

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public funding for the Audio Content Fund (ACF).

The ACF was a three-year contestable fund pilot, run independently and overseen by AudioUK and Radiocentre. It has distributed around £1m a year to support public service radio projects, made by independent audio producers for commercial and community radio.

The Open Letter, which is online at www.audiocontentfundfuture.org/ and available for all to sign, has already been signed by a range of media organisations and educators, as well as over 30 audio production companies from across the UK and over 20 executives from radio stations of all sizes.

The letter points to the success of the Fund in providing cost-effective high-quality PSB content for audiences across a wide range of genres. ACF commissions have also led to new creative partnerships between independent producers and commercial and community radio.

The ACF was originally supported by funding left over from TV Licence Fee money put aside for digital switchover. However the conclusion of the TV Licence Fee negotiation in January revealed that no new TV Licence Fee money would be available for contestable funding.

The ACF’s supporters are therefore making the case that public funding should be found elsewhere to continue the work of the Fund, which so far has supported 145 projects from 83 different suppliers broadcast on 340 radio stations. It has been UK-wide in its reach, including a specific element for indigenous language content. So far 62% of ACF grant funding has been awarded to companies outside the M25 and 65% of the projects awarded funding are based outside the M25.

The ACF is currently due to conclude its final round of the current pilot period, after which the Dept. for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) will conduct a formal evaluation. During its three years the Government twice awarded additional funding.

Chloe Straw, Managing Director of AudioUK, which along with Radiocentre is co-ordinating the letter, said:

“Since the news that there was no immediate new public funding for the Audio Content Fund, many people have approached us asking how they can support the case for its continuation. This letter is designed to show how strong the support for the ACF is and why the Government should look to find further public funding so the ACF can continue its great work.”

Ian Moss, CEO of Radiocentre, said:

“The ACF has undoubtedly been a success story over the past three years, providing valuable support for a diverse range of original public service radio output. We hope that this success and the goodwill towards the scheme from the radio industry and beyond will be taken into account by the Government when evaluating its impact and potential funding options.”

related stories
music services  |  26 Mar 2022

NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement.

Micheal Kill, CEO NTIA Says:

labels  |  24 Mar 2022

Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new sound cards, ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic as part of the ALP-X range.

music services  |  14 Mar 2022

Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Indigo Homecoming for their physical event as their Title Sponsor. The much awaited, glamorous festival by Mood Indigo took place on 13th March 2022.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group