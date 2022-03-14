RadioandMusic
| 14 Mar 2022
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn
MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique campaign - My Country My Music. With this initiative led by music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, the music label will launch six songs over a period of six months to capture the ‘dhun’ of India. Shankar kick started the program with the launch of the teaser of first track ‘Dil ki Dhun’ in collaboration with the leading audio OTT - JioSaavn.

While ‘Dil ki Dhun’ encourages audiences across India to listen to the music on JioSaavn, the campaign is designed to reach out separately to every region of the country.

Shankar Mahadevan will collaborate with folk music maestros from various parts of India to bring music from different regions together while equipping audiences to find their ‘dhun’. The initiative is in consonance with Warner Music India’s recently launched label Maati that focuses to provide a national platform for Indian folk music and their artists.

Speaking on the release, Shankar said, “I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this musical journey- My Country My Music and hope it is as enjoyable for the audience as it has been for me.  Music is a universal language and is present everywhere- right from our heartbeat to the rusting of leaves to the chirping of birds to the clanking of railway tracks- we can find our rhythm anywhere.  And while music brings people together, everyone has their own ‘dhun.’  With the launch of ‘Dil ki Dhun,’ I want to encourage the listeners to discover the melody that is within them.”

This collaboration brings together the best of the music ecosystem - creators, publishers and DSPs to create content that would appeal to a larger audience and contribute towards bringing the audiences and creators closer. With this campaign the partners will bring together the best parts of music in the country. 

