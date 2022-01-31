RadioandMusic
RNM
| 31 Jan 2022
music
News
'Delete Spotify' message appears mysteriously on Spotify itself
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Spotify | music |

MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the '90s alt-rock band Belly, on Spotify's desktop version, not on phones, reports 'Variety'.

The social media accounts of the alt-rock band tell that they're particularly not the fans of the audio streaming giant, Spotify's payment policies or its stance on Joe Rogan, as per 'Variety'.

Most recently, Belly had tweeted: "Strictly from a business standpoint: Heinous enough that @Spotify doesn't pay its artists but to use that revenue to fund Covid disinfo thereby prolonging the pandemic which has kept all of us from touring income makes it even more obvious #cancelspotify + #maskup #GetVaccinated"

While usually record labels hold the rights to the catalogue or musical artwork, artists often can control the imagery that goes with their pages on the platform through the 'Spotify for Artists portal'.

It is most likely that a representative for the band uploaded the image independently of the rights holder. That is why the image in question appears only on desktops and not on phones.

As for the band, they mentioned in their recent Facebook post that they're trying to remove its music from the platform, but the process is "difficult" and "very complicated".

The post read: "There are many ways to listen to our music. If you can find a way to avoid supporting a platform like Spotify, we say 'noice job!' Originally Spotiify just hosted content, now they have moved into paying for exclusivity. They are making harmful choices. It's not about taste, it's about truth."

It continued: "Chaos and crisis can be a very profitable environment. Some find ways to mine this environment and seek to prolong it to their own ends. This hurts the world. Hurting the world sucks. Why are we still 'on' Spotify if we don't like them? It's very complicated."

The post concluded: "Once you are in it is hard to get out. We are looking at options, but you will see that there are many who oppose spotify policies who are still there, an indicator of just how difficult it is."

(Source: IANS)

related stories
regional niche music  |  25 Jan 2022

Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced that it has fully acquired over 1500+ songs belonging to 280 Telugu films released over the last two decades including songs from super-hits like RX100 and Ninnu Kori from Mango Music.

music services  |  24 Jan 2022

Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.

music services  |  22 Jan 2022

Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’. Can’t argue with that as music lies in each corner of our desi souls and when it comes to music and dating, there isn’t a better combo. We’ll wait if you have a better one!

explore RNMbiz

regulators

music

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group