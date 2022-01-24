Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, announced Himanshu Kalia and Twinkle Kalia aka ‘The Ambulance Couple’ as the winners of its marquee properties ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ season six.Championing socially relevant themes each season, this edition,Mirchi adopted the theme— ‘Jinhone Bachaye Ghar Unke Liye Ghar’—to acknowledge the efforts of the COVID-19 warriors and recognize the efforts of some of Delhi’s local champions.‘The Ambulance Couple’ served the people of Delhi NCR and provided them with free ambulance services as well as food packages amid the pandemic. ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ presented thecouple with a flat located in Greater Noida to appreciate their consistent and dedicated efforts during the COVID crises.Mirchi also featured their story on-air and across its social media channels.

For this season, Mirchi received more than 3500 entries across its on-air and digital platforms. Out of the given entries, Mirchishortlisted the five most inspiring stories for its audiences to vote for—

1. Himanshu and Twinkle Kalia (The Ambulance Couple)-The couple has been providing free ambulance services to the people of Delhi for the past 20 years. Throughout the pandemic, they strived to help the public and used their ambulances for various services—from providing transportations to ambulances, to delivering oxygencylinders or even carrying corpses.

2. Vasundhra and Kunaal (Kvaab Welfare Foundation)-Through their foundation, Vasundhra and Kunal took care of the food, medical needs, etc., for the stray animals. During the pandemic, they ensured the safety and security of the distressed animals. They not only looked after animals in their vicinity, but also took in requests via their social media handles to help animals who required urgent assistance.

3.Rakesh (RTPCR Collector)- From the very beginning of thepandemic, Rakesh had been working rigorously, goingdoor-to-door to collect COVID-19 samples for testing. Given the nature of his job, Rakesh was at a high risk of contracepting the virus and was treated indifferently by many households that he used to visit for performing RTPCR tests. Despite all the challenges Rakesh continued to work hard and collected 15000 samples.

4. Usha Gupta (Aachar vali Aunty)- Usha lost her husband to COVID-19 and therefore invested her time and energy tothe cause by raising money to donate for the COVID relief funds. She decided to sell homemade aachar to raise this money therefore, playing a vital role in aiding families that had contracted the virus.

5. Jithendar Singh Sunty(Padma Shri)- Jitender Singh Sunty received a Padma Shri for his services during the pandemic.He abetted people with the cremation of their dear ones and took the responsibility of cremating those individuals who had no family or relatives.

Commenting on the success of this season, Shivangini Jajoria, Senior VP and Senior Business Director, Mirchi, said, “We are overwhelmed by the kind of response ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ season six has received from our audiences. For each season of‘Mirchi Flat 983’, we have tried to create an impact in thesociety. With this season’s theme we saw some heartwarming and brave stories come out of all corners of Delhi that have not only inspired us, but also Delhi’s communities. We look forwardto come back with yet another season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ andintroduce another thought-provoking theme for our audience.”

