05 Jan 2022
See Gaana's new feature 'AutoQueue'
Music Services | Gaana | music | AutoQueue | music streaming

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listening to its users.

The new feature is powered by a machine learning algorithm that factors the probability of songs being heard together (past behavior) as well as similarity of music, tempo/bpm, etc to predict possible songs a user would like to hear after they have manually played one song. The algorithm analyses thousands of signals and data points to come up with personalised song suggestions.

The feature enables consumers to hit up a song and indulge in seamless streaming while Gaana plays similar songs on its own. The benefit is that it will dramatically reduce the time spent in manual searching & solves the problem of “listener’s block” (where one struggles to think of the next song to play). Autoqueue also makes the discovery of new music easier, as listeners get served apt songs they might not know of on their own.

Gaana CEO Sandeep Lodha said, “In the last year and a half, audio streaming has played a major role in people’s lives and consumption is on the up. With AutoQueue we are going one step further to hyper-personalise each user’s app experience making it effortless to listen to great music. The feature is born of Gaana’s user research & tech capabilities and gives personalised endless background track to the lives our users live in the foreground.”

The brand has also released an ad film to communicate the ease & joy of music listening with AutoQueue. The lighthearted commercial shows two girls going for a short drive that turns to a never-ending long drive, as Gaana AutoQueue keeps playing surprisingly apt songs that they love.

