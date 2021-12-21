Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI: A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela’ is a lush verdant oasis of green spread over 10,000 sq ft in the tranquil Arpora locale, and will offer a bespoke mix of Bollywood themed F&B, delightful ambience and electrifying live entertainment thereby taking the Bollyboom experience to the next level.

Bollyboom’ is the world’s first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music (BDM) Property offering an eclectic blend of Music, Dance and Live Entertainment. Bollyboom is now expanding its footprint from the live events space to a 360° Lifestyle Brand for its fan community. A first step in this direction is the launch of ‘Bollyboom House’ – a series of themed Lounges that will offer fans a holistic immersive Bollywood experience inclusive of F&B and a wide range of live entertainment events.

The very first ‘Bollyboom House’ lounge in Goa will present an exclusive Restaurant & Bar, and offer an extensive mix of live Bollyboom performances to provide patrons a complete 360-degree Bollywood entertainment experience. Bollyboom House has been designed as a green wonderland, with a luxuriant array of plants adorning every nook and wall-scape, with bright sunlight imaginatively permeating the decorative walls, and beautiful reclaimed wood furniture embellishing the tasteful interiors making for a tranquil escape for discerning travellers. By day, the establishment will have a relaxed tropical lounge ambience, while transforming into an electrifying venue featuring top Bollywood Music artists & DJs for lively entertainment sessions curated by Bollyboom. Cutting edge Bollywood music artists, trending DJs and specially curated Live Bands will grace the stage given the extensive network of Bollyboom. Content spanning unplugged artists, cover bands and evenings dedicated to legends of Bollywood coupled with Bollywood themed F&B, state-of-the-art acoustics, incredible SFX, live percussionists and dance troupes will form the core identity of the ‘Bollyboom House’ experience.

Embracing authentic Oriental and Asian cuisines, Bollyboom House @ Favela promises an assortment of gastronomic delights from acclaimed Master Chef Mitesh Rangras. Guests can enjoy an early dinner with selective pre plated and specially curated menu offerings from globally trained Executive Chefs including dim sums, sushi, fresh salads, and small plates including pork ribs, barbecue beef, crunchy tofu and crispy kale chips. After 10.30 pm the mood lighting will transform to a dynamic high octane environment for guests looking to party into the late hours of the night. An extensive selection of Bollywood inspired exotic cocktails curated by Mixologist Mayur along with internationally trained all female bartenders promise to add sparkle to the Bollyboom House cuisine.

Bollyboom House @ Favela opened its doors on 15 December 2021 for an exclusive preview to a restricted guest list which prepped the stage for what is to follow, a holistic immersive Bollywood entertainment experience that takes guests closer to enjoy a slice of the Bollywood magic! At the Preview event, Leander Paes, Kim Sharma, Pooja Bedi, Oscar, and Julia Bliss to name a few graced the Red Carpet. The dance floor was set afire by famous Bollyboom DJs including DJ Suketu. The debut evening saw an impressive mix of guests, celebrities and socialites descend from Goa, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

Kishore Frederick, Amit Bakhale, Gautam Bakhale and Gregg Furtado of Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. are eminent hospitality professionals who bring over two decades of proficiency and expertise in the hospitality business.

Commenting on the launch Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live states, “We are proud to add another innovative dimension to our ever expanding Bollyboom entertainment footprint. Bollyboom House will offer the perfect escape where the travel bug meets an electrifying slice of Bollywood. Our vision is to offer unique and outstanding hospitality at leading leisure destinations pan India and around the globe which in the long-term holds the promise of making Bollyboom a leading global lifestyle brand.”

Bollyboom House @ Favela is open every day of the week from 12.00 pm to 3.00 am. The dress code is easy summer wear during the day and more sophisticated at night. Reservations will ensure the best seats in the house. For more details guests can visit: https://www.facebook.com/BollyboomHouseAtFavela ; https://instagram.com/bollyboomhouseatfavela?utm_medium=copy_link