Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce that platinum-selling country artist Parker McCollum has partnered as MusicFX’s first artist.

Parker McCollum is the singer-songwriter behind the platinum-selling single ‘Pretty Heart’, and recently made his late-night television debut performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, and has just released his latest music video, ‘Falling Apart’, from his acclaimed hit debut album Gold Chain Cowboy.  

A decorated artist, Parker has a strong social media following with more than 592,000 followers on Instagram, over 335,000 followers on TikTok and more than 264,000 followers on Twitter.

The Pretty Heart singer is now set to reward this strong support through the new community he will personally help to build through MusicFX’s bespoke NFT platform.

To celebrate, the first 1,000 fans who register their interest through MusicFX.io to purchase a membership to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club will receive priority access to a limited signature edition of this premiere MusicFX NFT. Parker will also be bringing some amazing money can’t buy experiences and content courtesy of a special Golden Ticket promotion for those who purchase a membership.

Full product details and dates will be announced shortly.

“I’m thrilled to be the first artist to partner with MusicFX,” said Parker McCollum. “Without my amazing fans, I would not be where I am today. MusicFX is really going to allow us to support one another as we continue this incredible journey.”

MusicFX’s focus on providing artists unmatchable ability to connect and reward fans with the ultimate in exclusive content has been made possible through the innovation and collaboration of CurrencyWorks Inc. and Crown & Ace Inc.

“MusicFX partnering with Parker McCollum is a massive endorsement of how we are trying to revolutionize the music industry. The NFTs offered on MusicFX allow artists to build an entirely new type of relationship with their fans – one where they can feel completely connected,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of MusicFX and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

“Parker McCollum is a big name in the country music scene with an incredible fan base. We are excited to provide him and his supporters with a space where they can share their passion for music and connect like never before,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX and CEO of Crown & Ace.

For more information on MusicFX, please visit www.musicfx.io.

