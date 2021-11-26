RadioandMusic
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in the global music industry scores multiple nominations in various categories for its eclectic artists and music at GRAMMY 2022. The nominees were announced at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

This year definitely narrates a story of six decades of the creative excellence of the Warner Music Group. With a career spanning over 17 nominations, Joni Mitchell Will be honoured as MusiCares Person of the Year and has also won a nomination for Historical Album.

Brandi Carlile continues her ascension to superstardom with 5 nominations including Record of the Year and Song of the year while the phenomenal debut from Atlantic’s Silk Sonic racked up four nominations bringing Bruno’s GRAMMY total to 31 nominees.

With her new album launching in the year 2022, Saweetie has received two nominations including Best New Artist nominee. Other multiple nominees include Nonesuch’s Rhiannon Giddens, Mac Miller’s Swimming in circles, David Guetta’s Hero, Rufus Du Sol’s Alive, Illenium’s Fallen Embers, Mastodon’s Pushing the tides, Reprise’s Deftones, Brandy Clarks’s Same Devil for Best American Roots Performance & Song of the Year for A beautiful Noise. Andra Day bagged the nomination for best compilation soundtrack for visual media while Griff & Mike Shinoda bagged the nominations in the same category that of Best Remixed Recording. Deftones grabs two nominations as well in the Best Rock & Best Metal performance.

Coldplay has been nominated in Best Pop duo group category and Cardi B bags the nominations for best rap performance. Also landing in the ‘Big Four’ categories are Atlantic’s Ed Sheeran for Song of the Year and ADA’s Jimmie Allen for Best New Artist.

Warner is a place where quality and diversity matter. It brings to the world stage original artists with an amazing span of categories – Pop, Rap, R&B, Rock, Country, Dance/Electronic, Latin, American Roots, Blues, Folk, Classical, Musical Theatre, Soundtracks, Historical, and more. Congratulating all the nominees at GRAMMYS 2022.

