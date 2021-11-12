Koinage Records launched ‘Selekt by Koinage’, a new label to build an Indie music community

MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emerging independent artists across the region.

The label will come up with creative and individualistic talent catering to different genres and styles of music. At the same time, it will create a platform that will bridge the gap between indie artists and their audience.

Selekt by Koinage launched its first song on Tuesday, Humse Khafa by Suzonn. Humse Khafa is a beautiful rendition that takes you through the ups and downs of a relationship and separation from your beloved.

Talking about the song and label, Suzonn said, "By the end of the last decade, the independent artists were on a rise, and a platform like Selekt by Koinage was needed. I am glad that Humse Khafa is the first song presented to the world through Selekt.

Talking about Humse Khafa, he further added," It is about two people who are in separation and the emotions that go through in one's heart. It is entirely on modern relationships, in short something that everybody will relate to.

Guwahati-based Suzonn is a singer-songwriter, composer. His simple tunes and profound lyrics originate from experiences of life like love, separation, and social issues, offering a sense of relatability to the listeners. His single, ‘Sun Lo Na’ touched more than 5 Million+ hearts and even earned praise and recognition from Hritik Roshan.

Ramit Bhat, Director, Koinage Records on launched said, "The music industry is dynamic so is the taste of the music of the people around. This makes it important to tap on different genres and come up with different talents."

Naveen Soni, Director, Koinage Records further added," With Selekt by Koinage, we tend to step into the world of indie music and make a platform that will bridge the gap among different indie artists throughout SouthEast Asia to the listeners."

Mr. Ramit Bhat, Director, Koinage Records has nearly more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, sports management, curating corporate events, and Music IPs. He is also associated as a Director with Chic Management Services Pvt. Ltd, and as Head of Marketing with KVS Energy and Sports Pvt. Ltd.

Naveen Soni, Director of Koinage Records, Katalyst Entertainment and Talent, and Beyond is a distinguished personality with experience of more than 15 years in curating Live Events and Entertainment Shows.

His company has managed key celebrities like Sonu Sood, Adnan Sami, and many more.