Chingari clicks a deal with KLiKK; strengthens its Bengali content base

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaborating with the popular OTT platform KLiKK.

KLiKK is a one-stop gateway to Bengali Entertainment. It is an on-demand video and music streaming platform owned and managed by Angel Television Pvt. Ltd. Angel is a leading content hub that has been entertaining the world with its Bengalis offering for the last four decades.

Through this partnership, Chingari is further strengthening its regional content. Right from its inception, Chingari has been catering to a host of Indian languages and styles and now with the addition of KLiKK, it is adding something new for its Bengali users.

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App, said, “Chingari is one of the most loved apps in the country. Through our various partnerships our endeavor is to offer more choice to our users. KLiKK has a wide and varied mix of intriguing content and we feel that the Chingari users will enjoy the new value addition.

KLiKK offers a plethora of original Web-Series, shows, audio and video songs, audio stories, kids animation and even short films. The OTT platform also boasts of the largest collection of Bengali movies, from classics to blockbusters, from evergreen to latest releases, all are available on the platform in the HD format.

As a part of this partnership, KLiKK will be releasing short format engaging content comprising of over 20 web series in the first year. Some of these offerings on the platform are Protibimbo, Chick Flick, Dream Boutique, Jighansha, Roopkathar Radio, Next, Taki Tells, Kalimpong Krimes, Khelaa Ssuru, Gangulys Wed Guhas, Danny Detective Inc etc… popular series which have been appreciated by the audience. The app will also be offering exclusive content and movie premieres at regular intervals and the Chingari users too will savour a taste of the same.

Vikash Tantiya, Founder Promoter of KLiKK opined, “In a short span of time KLiKK has gained immense popularity with the audience. Some of our web series have gained popularity and people are keenly forward to the next season. Even the audio story category is receiving a very enthusiastic response. We are pleased to get on board with Chingari and feel that it will be a win-win proposition for the users. Chingari users will get access to the content bank that we have to offer and we will be able to reach a wider audience base”.

Commenting on this partnership, Deepak Salvi, Co-Founder & COO, Chingari App, said, “We are very excited to have KLiKK on board. It is an interesting time for us at Chingari and we are happy to provide a wide range of entertainment to our users. Even our content creators will have something unique to work with the addition of KLiKK content”.

Chingari is a widely preferred short video sharing app in the country. Users can download and upload videos & chat with friends. While interacting with new people, sharing content and browsing through the feed and more, using this app. The app has a strong user base in India & abroad and it has topped popularity charts since its launch. Chingari has been successfully collaborating with big brands and music labels for promotions and content.