23 Jan 2025
Tips Music Limited records Rs 6,482.69 lakh revenue in Q3 FY25
18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe's cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world's first and sole conference, IRF's first outing was at Z...

Tips Music Limited | Q3 FY25 results | Kumar Taurani | T-Series | Saregama

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonious chord with its Q3 FY25 results. Founded by the entrepreneurial Kumar Taurani, the company grew from humble beginnings to an entertainment powerhouse with an estimated valuation of Rs 2,500 crore. Known for its vast library of over 25,000 songs and its knack for identifying talent, Tips Music has become synonymous with Indian cinema hits and evergreen melodies.

As competition heats up, Tips Music faces stiff challenges from heavyweights like T-Series and Saregama, which dominate the Indian music industry with their extensive catalogues of film, devotional, and indie music. But Tips isn’t just playing second fiddle—it’s expanding aggressively into the digital space, forging partnerships with streaming giants and exploring new verticals like live events and licensing. The acquisition of regional music rights and a foray into independent artist promotions show that Tips is striking all the right notes.

But as with any chart-topper, the journey comes with its share of high notes and challenges. Will Tips Music hit a crescendo, or will it need to retune to keep up with the industry tempo?

In Q3 FY25, Tips Music achieved total income of Rs 6,825.79 lakh, up from Rs 6,466.33 lakh in the previous quarter. Other income contributed Rs 344.70 lakh, adding depth to the financial performance. Expenses, however, surged to Rs 5,911.24 lakh, with content costs hitting Rs 2,271.01 lakh and employee benefits reaching Rs 344.70 lakh.

Despite these expenses, the company played a strong financial tune. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 914.55 lakh, showcasing operational efficiency amidst rising costs. The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 422.65 lakh, reflecting solid profitability in a competitive entertainment industry. Notably, the EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 1,455.15 lakh, demonstrating the company’s ability to manage operations effectively.

When it comes to shareholder rewards, Tips Music hit all the right notes with its consistent dividend strategy. The company declared a third interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 at Rs. 3/- per equity share (a staggering 300% on the fully paid-up shares of Re. 1/- each). Now, isn’t that the kind of tune investors love to groove to?

For the nine months ended 31 December 2024, Tips Music posted total revenues of Rs 23,219.78 lakh, a significant rise from the previous year’s Rs 17,832.57 lakh. PAT for this period reached Rs 1,359.02 lakh, reinforcing the company’s ability to balance growth and profitability. With EBITDA for the nine months clocking in at Rs 4,107.34 lakh, the company has shown resilience and operational finesse despite a challenging landscape.

The company’s continued focus on content creation and digital distribution has paid off, with streaming platforms driving revenue growth. The entertainment industry, buoyed by growing digital consumption, provides a ripe environment for the company to expand its presence.

