TV9 Bangla Lifestyle exhibition, music carnival and food festival commenced on Friday

MUMBAI : The second edition of the city’s biggest exhibition embarks today. Organised by India’s No.1 News Network, TV9 Network’s Bengali news channel, TV9 Bangla is all set to paint the city of joy with a vibrant festive mood to cheer over the lifestyle exhibition, food festival and musical extravaganza. Sprawling across 1 lac sq. feet of the area, this remarkable event of epic proportions christened 'Kolkata's Biggest Expo' has unbeatable deals and attractive discounts for a variety of cars, bikes, automobiles, electronics, electric two-wheelers, furniture, home and wall décors, hand-crafted products of homegrown artisans, stylish jewellery, traditional and trendy fashion wear.

TV9 Bangla Lifestyle Exhibition, Music carnival, and Food festival have spread its platter with shopping sprees at unbelievable prizes, lip-smacking and delectable cuisines from across the continent, and outstanding musical gigs.

The city’s musical bands like Dohar and Mir -O- Bandage will be live on February 9 and 10 respectively 7 pm onwards, followed by Chandrabindoo live on February 11 from 7:30 pm onwards from the venue.

Amritanshu Bhattacharya, the Managing Editor of TV9 Bangla said, “It is always difficult to plan something which is out of the genre. As a responsible media house, we are trying to do something for the society. We want to spread the word with the help of media platforms like yours that Bengal is a huge market with vibrant and colourful culture and delectable foods.”

“Honestly, we are organising this expo for the second time. No other Bengali News channel has even thought of executing such kind of an extensive lifestyle expo before in this city. Being a news channel, we generally intend to capture the happenings at every end from every corner of society, across city, state, national and global. News channel touches the daily incidents that touch our lives. News channel reaches to identify the touchpoints to understand where a person stands or wherein the demand lies, thereby connecting the audience, such kind of lifestyle is essential and is much needed in the lives of Bengalis. This is the ultimate destination where the product ranges from car automobiles, food, apparel, fashion, and jewellery, all are available under the same roof. Besides, there are other product variations for one and all. There is a special room for handicraft sections to promote the small-scale industry. Here, the live performances of musical bands are there to entertain day long. Since we are a network channel, hence we seek to prevail our presence to reach all sets of audiences and enthral them through this second edition of TV9 Bangla Lifestyle Expo, Music Carnival & Food Festival”, adds Amritanshu Bhattacharya.