RadioandMusic
RNM
| 15 Dec 2023
music
News
TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Labels | Hari Nair | Kiran Dcruz | MTV | Fever | Red FM | Radio One | Sony Music Entertainment | music | Songs |

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd. (TIPS), a leading player in the music and entertainment industry, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships. In his new role, Kiran will lead the strategy for the TIPS Music brand and build collaborative partnership between brands, artistes and music.

With over two decades across various Sales and Business Head roles in the TV, Radio and Music industry, Kiran Dcruz will bring his deep understanding of the entertainment sector to his new role. His expertise in strategy, music licensing, content creation and team management aligns seamlessly with TIPS Industries' commitment to innovation and growth. Prior to joining TIPS Industries, Kiran served as Head – Brand Partnerships at Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures, where he played a pivotal role in setting up India's first Metaverse consulting company for Brands and Talent.

Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Kumar Taurani said, “We welcome Kiran to Tips Industries. We leverage his extensive experience to drive strategic brand initiatives and expand the company's footprint in the evolving entertainment and media landscape. This is in line with our commitment of delivering 30% growth to our investors"

Mr Hari Nair, C.E.O, TIPS Industries mentions “Kiran is an experienced creative professional who has a proven track record in ideating and creating great partnerships between music, artists and brands. His expertise aligns very well with our objectives of opening up new revenue streams for Tips. I wish him the best”

Mr. Kiran Dcruz, Senior Vice President - Brands and Partnerships, TIPS Industries said, "I’m delighted to become a part of TIPS Industries, a goldmine of music content. Tip’s music is working wonders now & its perfect time to re-imagine opportunities, create music experiences through strategic brand partnerships. I look forward to contribute to the revenues & growth of our company”

Kiran has previously worked with brands like MTV, Fever, Red FM, Radio One and Sony Music Entertainment, handling multiple roles . At Sony Music Entertainment, he was the Director - Brand Partnerships & Music Licensing for eight years and was instrumental in setting up the Brand vertical. This was followed by his role as Head – Brand Partnerships at Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures prior to joining TIPS Industries.

related stories
 |  14 Dec 2023

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report on the state of the music publishing industry in India titled ‘The music creator economy: The rise of music publishing in India.’ The report aims to provide valuable insights into the current state, m

 |  14 Dec 2023

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 awards at the 8th Edition of the Exchange4Media Indian Content Marketing Awards. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 6th, at The Leela Mumbai.

 |  14 Dec 2023

IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA marks the beginning of a dynamic cross-cultural Music Exchange between India and Korea

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association) have signed an MOU, whereby KOMCA and IPRS join hands to organize events that aim to enhance awareness, knowledge, and collaboration in the field of copyright (e.g.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2023 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group