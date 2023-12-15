TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd. (TIPS), a leading player in the music and entertainment industry, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships. In his new role, Kiran will lead the strategy for the TIPS Music brand and build collaborative partnership between brands, artistes and music.

With over two decades across various Sales and Business Head roles in the TV, Radio and Music industry, Kiran Dcruz will bring his deep understanding of the entertainment sector to his new role. His expertise in strategy, music licensing, content creation and team management aligns seamlessly with TIPS Industries' commitment to innovation and growth. Prior to joining TIPS Industries, Kiran served as Head – Brand Partnerships at Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures, where he played a pivotal role in setting up India's first Metaverse consulting company for Brands and Talent.

Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Kumar Taurani said, “We welcome Kiran to Tips Industries. We leverage his extensive experience to drive strategic brand initiatives and expand the company's footprint in the evolving entertainment and media landscape. This is in line with our commitment of delivering 30% growth to our investors"

Mr Hari Nair, C.E.O, TIPS Industries mentions “Kiran is an experienced creative professional who has a proven track record in ideating and creating great partnerships between music, artists and brands. His expertise aligns very well with our objectives of opening up new revenue streams for Tips. I wish him the best”

Mr. Kiran Dcruz, Senior Vice President - Brands and Partnerships, TIPS Industries said, "I’m delighted to become a part of TIPS Industries, a goldmine of music content. Tip’s music is working wonders now & its perfect time to re-imagine opportunities, create music experiences through strategic brand partnerships. I look forward to contribute to the revenues & growth of our company”

Kiran has previously worked with brands like MTV, Fever, Red FM, Radio One and Sony Music Entertainment, handling multiple roles . At Sony Music Entertainment, he was the Director - Brand Partnerships & Music Licensing for eight years and was instrumental in setting up the Brand vertical. This was followed by his role as Head – Brand Partnerships at Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures prior to joining TIPS Industries.