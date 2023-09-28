RadioandMusic
Bhushan Kumar introduces a new property 'Solos', a true musical companion kick- starting with Sonu Nigam's track
MUMBAI : Asia’s largest music label T-Series is set to release its new property ‘Solos’ to take the listeners on an enchanting musical journey. This unique collection of songs is your perfect companion for those moments of solitude. The new IP produced by Bhushan Kumar will kick-start from 29th September with a soul-stirring classic by Sonu Nigam, followed by other star-studded cast of top Bollywood singers. The first song by Sonu is just the beginning of what "Solos" has in store for you, a true musical companion.

"Solos" is not just a set of songs; it's a heartfelt connection, a friend in music, and a sanctuary for your emotions. Prepare to be enchanted as "Solos" will unveil a series of songs, each carefully crafted to accompany you on your journey of self-discovery.

