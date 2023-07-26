The Role of Metadata in Maximizing Music Discovery and Revenue

MUMBAI : Music metadata – the embedded information associated with an audio file – plays a crucial role in today’s music industry. It encompasses details such as song titles, album names, artist information, genres, producers, labels, durations, ISRC, ISWC and release dates. While metadata aids in the accurate identification, organization, and delivery of audio content, its significance goes beyond these benefits.

Digital service providers (DSPs) like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music heavily rely on metadata to suggest similar artists to listeners and curate popular playlists. Accurate metadata also plays a key role in allocating master and publishing rights to rightful holders, ensuring fair royalty payouts.

In the music industry, royalty revenues originate from various sources such as physical sales, synchronization, licensing, and digital music downloads and streams. For digital music, the accuracy of publishing metadata is essential to ensure that creators receive their rightful share of royalties. Inaccurate or incomplete metadata at the time of distribution can lead to issues related to incorrect claiming, matching and distribution across the entire music ecosystem. Consequently, all the rights holders involved may not receive correct or proportionate payments.

A noteworthy example that underscores the importance of metadata is when songs are produced in multiple languages, as often happens occurs in a linguistically diverse country like India. Consider the mega-hit “Oo Antava Mawa…Oo Oo Antava” from the film Pushpa, recorded in Telugu and translated into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi. Each language version required accurate metadata, including correct songwriter names. Attention to such detail helps creators generate better revenues as their work is easily discovered and credited on streaming platforms. A trending song is more likely to be noticed by film producers or ad filmmakers, potentially leading to additional usage and revenue opportunities.

Here are some reasons highlighting the importance of metadata in music distribution:

Identification: Correct and complete metadata ensures accurate identification of each music file, including associated rights, ownership and licensing terms. This guarantees that rightful individuals are properly credited and compensated for their work.

Organization : Metadata helps organize music files into a cohesive collection, making it easier for listeners to discover and enjoy them. It enables efficient categorization, sorting and browsing of music content.

Significance in the Digital Era : In today’s digital landscape, where music consumption primarily occurs through multiple music streaming platforms and DSPs, proper metadata ensures due credit to the creator on these platforms. Consistency in metadata across all platforms is crucial for maintaining accessibility and discoverability.

Enhancing the searchability and discoverability of content : Accurate and complete metadata allows for easy identification and classification of music in databases, streaming platforms, and other services. Users can search for specific track titles, names of singers, composers, lyricists, or album names, and metadata helps accurately identify and display the desired results. Additionally, metadata facilitates music discovery by enabling users to explore new music based on their preferences through genre tags or recommendation algorithms.

Copyright Management and Royalty Tracking : Metadata plays a critical role in copyright management, protecting the creative works of musicians from unauthorized use or reproduction. It also enables tracking of music usage and revenue, ensuring fair compensation for artists, songwriters, composers, and other industry professionals. Organizations like the Indian Performing Rights Society contribute to copyright management through efficient music licensing and royalty distribution mechanism. IPRS is a Govt. authorized music copyright society in India, representing over 11,000 leading authors, composers and music publishers from across the country.

Metadata is an essential component of music distribution since it allows for accurate identification, organization, distribution, promotion and revenue tracking. It ensures that creators and rights holders are properly credited and compensated for their work. Accurate metadata also provides valuable insights into the performance of music tracks, allowing streaming services and industry professionals to make informed decisions regarding music promotion, touring and marketing strategies. Moreover, metadata helps prevent misattribution and confusion over ownership rights, ensuring that the correct musicians are credited for their work. By recognizing the significance of metadata and maintaining its accuracy, the music industry can maximize music discovery and ensure a fair and thriving ecosystem for music creators and rights holders.