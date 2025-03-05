Bay Owl Studios named official studio partner for Sony Music Publishing and IPRS' KOLAB - HER Music Camp 2025

MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Official Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Music Camp 2025, an initiative by Sony Music Publishing & the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS). Taking place from 5th to 7th March 2025, the camp will be hosted at Bay Owl Studios, providing a dynamic space for female songwriters, composers, producers, and independent artists to come together and create music that resonates with today’s generation.

A Platform for Women in Music

With a focus on Harmony, Empowerment, and Revolution (HER), KOLAB aims to celebrate the immense contributions of women in music, fostering collaboration and innovation. The camp’s goal is to produce 10-12 quality songs, reflecting themes of friendship, self-expression, and love, while blending genres such as modern Hindi/Punjabi pop, K-pop, rock, R&B, and ballads.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Music Publishing and IPRS for this empowering initiative. At Bay Owl Studios, we believe in creating spaces where artists can thrive, innovate, and push the boundaries of musical expression. KOLAB – HER Music Camp is a step towards a more inclusive and collaborative future in the industry,” said Varun Parikh, Founder, Bay Owl Studios.

A Stellar Lineup of Artists

This year’s edition features an impressive lineup of artists and songwriters, including:

Priya Saraiya – Playback singer and lyricist known for her work in Bollywood and Gujarati music.

Arushi Kaushal – Lyricist, screenplay writer, and storyteller across films, commercials, and music.

Shayra Apoorva – Bollywood lyricist known for films like Pakhi and Pihu.

Chitralekha Sen – Folk singer and composer reviving Rajasthani folk music with hits like Banna Re.

Shashaa Tirupati – Canadian-Indian singer, songwriter, and music producer.

Bawari Basanti – Hindustani classical and folk singer exploring themes of identity and dreams.

Anubha Bajaj – Singer-songwriter known for her viral “Anything Can Be Made Into Music” series.

Neha Karode – Playback singer and lyricist with credits in Anek, Nikamma, and more.

Chhavi Sodhani – Singer-songwriter, composer, and top finalist on Fame Gurukul.

Irfana Hameed – Hip-hop artist blending poetry with Carnatic influences.

The genre, lyrical approach, and primary audience for the camp focus on crafting relatable, empowering songs that connect with young Hindi-speaking listeners aged 16-24.

Bay Owl Studios is honored to host this event, reinforcing its commitment to fostering diverse voices in the music industry. With a powerful blend of talent, collaboration, and cutting-edge production, KOLAB – HER Music Camp 2025 promises to be a defining moment for women in Indian music.