India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment
TuneCore | Akhila Shankar | Vivek Raina | music |

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) and Vivek Raina (Managing Director, Believe India) shed light on the transformative growth of India’s independent music scene, with a focus on regional expansion, artist empowerment through technology, and a strong commitment to inclusivity.

India: One of TuneCore’s Largest Markets

India has rapidly become a key region for TuneCore globally — ranked third in volume and top 10 by revenue. According to IFPI’s Global Music Report 2024, India is the 15th largest music market in the world, and TuneCore’s performance in the region far outpaces wider market trends. Shankar attributes this to the removal of traditional distribution barriers and affordable entry plans (starting at INR 1,499/year), allowing early-stage artists to reinvest in their craft and build better music.

Regional Music Scene Is Booming

Raina emphasized how independent music is no longer confined to metro cities. “There’s a strong wave of talent from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns—artists creating in their own languages and resonating with both local and national audiences,” he said.

Believe’s Haryanvi-focused imprint, Mahra Tora, is a case in point. Other booming scenes include Marathi and Tamil indie music, powered by artists like Sanju Rathod and Sai Abhyankkar. TuneCore supports this movement by providing self-serve tools, localized content, and multi-language distribution, enabling regional artists to thrive from wherever they are.

Building a More Inclusive Music Industry

Shankar also spotlighted TuneCore and Believe’s commitment to gender equity. Nearly 47% of their workforce in India is made up of women, and their initiatives—such as the ‘Next’ artist spotlight in collaboration with The Indian Music Diaries, and visibility at festivals—ensure women’s voices are heard and seen.

Their annual “BE THE CHANGE” study, conducted with MIDiA Research, continues to provide data-driven insights on gender gaps in the music industry, furthering TuneCore’s mission to create a fairer ecosystem.

Tech-Driven Empowerment for Artists

Technology is a critical pillar of TuneCore’s strategy. From the Advanced Trends & Analytics dashboard that acts as a personal data analyst for artists, to TuneCore Mastering, an AI-powered service priced at just INR 430 per track, the platform is breaking financial and knowledge barriers.

Other tools like the TuneCore Accelerator and TuneCore Grant further support artist development and sustainability. These programs have already helped artists across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam music scenes.

The Road Ahead: Hyperlocal, Scalable, Sustainable

Both leaders agree that the future of music in India lies at the intersection of technology, localization, and accessibility. As India’s indie ecosystem matures, platforms like TuneCore and Believe are shaping an environment where artists from every corner of the country can build lasting, global careers—on their own terms.

