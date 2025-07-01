Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech giant is celebrating in style with the announcement of Apple Music Studios — a state-of-the-art creative space set to open in Los Angeles this August.

Over the past decade, Apple Music has grown into one of the most popular music streaming platforms globally. But what exactly sets it apart from the competition?

Several standout features have helped shape Apple Music’s legacy:

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos

Launched in June 2021, this feature delivers an immersive, surround-sound listening experience where audio feels like it’s coming from all directions — not just left and right, but also from above and behind. It’s available to all subscribers on compatible devices, enhancing the emotional impact of every track.

Hi-Res Lossless Streaming

Also introduced in 2021, Hi-Res Lossless audio lets users stream and download tracks in studio-quality sound (up to 24-bit/192 kHz). To fully experience this high fidelity, users need specific hardware such as a DAC (digital-to-analog converter).

Broad Device Compatibility

Apple Music isn’t just for Apple device owners. It supports iOS and macOS, as well as Android, Windows PCs, web browsers, smart TVs, and Apple CarPlay — making it accessible to a much broader user base.

DJ Mixes + AutoMix

Since 2021, DJ Mixes have given users access to curated, beat-matched sets created using Apple Music’s massive library. The recently announced AutoMix feature takes this further by using smart tools like beat matching and time stretching to blend songs seamlessly — like having a DJ in your pocket.

Live Lyrics & New Language Features

Apple Music introduced time-synced lyrics in 2019, allowing users to follow along line-by-line. Now, it’s adding Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation tools to help users understand and sing along to songs in different languages more easily.

Seamless Shazam Integration

Thanks to its integration with Shazam, Apple Music lets users identify and instantly play songs with just a tap — no need to search or memorize.

These innovations reflect Apple’s continuous effort to make music more immersive, accessible, and personal. And with the new Apple Music Studios soon to open, the next chapter of this 10-year journey is already sounding pretty exciting.