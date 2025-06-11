Sony Music and LuxuryKSA partner to launch Saudi talent on global stage

MUMBAI: Sony Music Middle East today announced a new strategic partnership with Saudi-based entertainment company LuxuryKSA to develop and promote homegrown music talent from Saudi Arabia. The move deepens Sony Music’s presence in the region and supports its long-term ambition to grow Khaliji pop artists across the wider Middle East and International markets.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region continues its robust growth, recording a 22.8% increase in recorded music revenues in 2024, making it the fastest-growing global market for the second time in three years, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) Global Music Report 2025.

LuxuryKSA is a key player in the Saudi Arabian music industry, known for successfully developing artists for mainstream audiences, including Ayed Youssef and Sultan Al Murshed.

Ayed has amassed over 500 million total views across multiple platforms and was honored with the "Favorite Artist” award at the Joy Awards in 2024 and 2025. His latest track “Tala'et Abeh” debuted at #1 on IFPI MENA charts, with seven of his tracks charting in the Saudi IFPI Charts.

The Riyadh-based label and management company has also shown its strength in identifying and developing talent, particularly in Khaliji pop, including the discovery of Sultan, a rising artist in the local music landscape. Although active for just three years, Sultan has already released multiple hits, with his latest album Sultan Al Murshed 2025 also making it to the IFPI charts.

HRH Prince Khaled Bin Mansour Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of LuxuryKSA said, "Partnering with Sony Music isn't just a milestone; it’s a powerful evolution for an already vibrant Saudi music scene. As a leading force in the market, we are dedicated to amplifying our exceptional local artists who reflect our rich heritage. Together, we will elevate their voices on regional and global stages and redefine the future of entertainment."

Shridhar Subramaniam, President for Asia and Middle East, Sony Music said, “The Middle East is a priority market for us, with Saudi Arabia at the centre of a cultural and creative transformation. Our partnership with LuxuryKSA is part of a broader strategy to deepen our roots in the region, champion local voices, and support sustained artist development. As the music industry in MENA continues to grow at pace, we are committed to working with partners to shape its future and bring the richness of the region’s music to a global audience”.

Rami Mohsen, Managing Director for Middle East, Sony Music said, “LuxuryKSA is renowned for nurturing Saudi talent and positioning them on a regional and global scale. Through this partnership, we’re working on building a talent incubator with LuxuryKSA in Saudi Arabia, designed to nurture and develop the next generation of stars. With artists' creativity our utmost priority, this partnership strengthens our local presence in Saudi Arabia and expands opportunities for our artists in a culturally rich and diverse region.”

Ayed Youssef added, “I'm thrilled about this partnership with Sony Music and LuxuryKSA! It’s an amazing chance to bring Khaliji pop to new fans everywhere. I can’t wait to share my music and connect with people while staying true to my roots.”