| 30 May 2025
Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’
MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul. Chidiya is one such film - tender, timeless, and told with the kind of honesty that stays long after the screen fades to black. Now, audio series platform, Pocket FM has joined hands with Chidiya in a heartfelt collaboration that celebrates the spirit of great storytelling, literally as ‘Storytelling Partner’.

Through this association, the platform is encouraging its vast community, including its 200 million listeners worldwide, to support meaningful cinema and help preserve the culture of honest, emotionally rich storytelling.

“At Pocket FM, we have always believed that great stories always leave a mark,” said Vineet Singh, Head – Brand Marketing and Communication at Pocket FM. “Chidiya is one of those rare gems that reminds us why we fell in love with stories in the first place. This collaboration is a gesture of solidarity with storytelling that remains as our core. We are proud to stand with Chidiya and invite our community to do the same and show up for stories that move us, not just trends.”

Directed by Mehran Amrohi and produced by Faqhrul Husaini under the banner of Smiley Films, Chidiya follows two young boys growing up in the humble corners of Mumbai, their eyes full of wonder and hearts brimming with dreams.

“Chidiya was always meant to be a feeling, a slice of life that speaks to anyone who’s ever dared to dream” said Mehran Amrohi, Director and Writer. “Collaborating with Pocket FM felt organic, because they, too, believe in the quiet power of storytelling. This partnership is about coming together to honour stories that matter and that move people. Together, we are simply doing what storytellers do best, sharing something beautiful with the world.”

Led by the ever-versatile Vinay Pathak, Chidiya unfolds through the eyes of a father trying to nurture his sons' dreams in a cramped Mumbai chawl. Amruta Subhash brings quiet strength to the screen as the mother, grounding the film with her presence. The heart of the story, though, beats with its two young leads, Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak, whose innocence and determination bring a rare authenticity to the film.

As Chidiya prepares for its theatrical release on 30 May 2025, Pocket FM is rallying behind it through shout-outs and encouraging its listeners to discover, support, and celebrate great stories.

This collaboration follows Pocket FM’s recent announcement of bringing back Shaktimaan, reimagined as an original audio series. Whether it’s India’s most iconic superhero or a heartfelt slice-of-life story like Chidiya, Pocket FM remains committed to celebrating stories that shape India's cultural memory and emotional fabric.

