Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season
MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it. This season, audio series platform Pocket FM steps into the arena, partnering Jaipur Patriots as their official back-of-the-jersey partner for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2025.

“At Pocket FM, we build stories that resonate with stories of ambition, setbacks, and second chances,” said Vineet Singh, Head - Brand Marketing and Communications. “In the Jaipur Patriots, we saw a story we wanted to stand behind. And that’s exactly what we are doing, both literally and in spirit.”

The Patriots return this season with a fierce lineup: India’s top-ranked women’s singles player, Sreeja Akula, international stars like Kanak Jha and Britt Eerland, and a fresh wave of Indian talent. Coached by Pavel Rehorek(Czech Republic)  and Sachin Shetty (India), the team will be playing  #Fortheglory and is focused on rewriting the script for table tennis in India

“Jaipur Patriots is on a mission to make table tennis matter more in India to turn matches into moments that stay with our fans,” said Parina Parekh, Co-owner, Jaipur Patriots. “Pocket FM understands that spirit. They have built a platform rooted in storytelling that speaks to young India, and we commend their effort to back a sport that’s still finding its spotlight. This partnership brings together two teams driven by purpose, and we are excited to build stories and meaningful moments together.”

To mark the partnership, Pocket FM is also launching an internal table tennis face-off across its India offices, beginning May 29. As UTT unfolds on the professional stage, Pocket FM’s own players will take up the paddle, bringing the spirit of the sport to its own floors.

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 begins May 31, 2025 at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad. Matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioCinema.

