Apple Music and UMG launch free sound therapy tracks to help you Focus, Relax, and Sleep

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new collection of audio experiences now available for free to all Apple Music subscribers. The initiative blends music and science to help listeners improve focus, unwind, or fall asleep—offering specially remixed tracks from popular UMG artists including Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, and Katy Perry.

Unlike typical playlists, these albums have been enhanced by audio engineers and neuroscientists who embedded specific soundwave frequencies—like gamma and theta auditory beats—into the instrumental tracks. These frequencies are designed to guide the brain into different cognitive and emotional states, based on the listener’s goals.

There are three categories to explore: Focus, Relax, and Sleep.

The Focus playlist uses gamma auditory beats and subtle layers of white noise to enhance attention and mental clarity. As a longtime fan of lofi beats and cinematic scores for studying or working, I found this selection both familiar and surprisingly effective. At first, the white noise hum stands out, but after a few minutes, it fades into the background—almost like your own breathing. Focus intensifies, and the soundscape blends seamlessly with your task at hand.

Next comes Relax, which incorporates theta beats to encourage calm and ease tension. One standout is the dreamy remix of Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” stretched out into a nearly hour-long experience divided into 19 seamless parts. Whether you’re reading, cooking, or building a Lego set to decompress, this playlist offers a soothing soundtrack to everyday downtime.

While Focus and Relax may not entirely replace my go-to playlists, they’ve earned a solid spot in my rotation. But when it comes to the Sleep category? That’s where Sound Therapy truly shines.

Sleep mixes have become my go-to bedtime routine. Designed with delta waves and tranquil instrumentals, they gently ease the mind into a restful state. Unlike other sleep music I’ve tried, this feels more deliberate—almost clinical—in the best way. It’s not just background noise; it’s tailored to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

Whether you’re a productivity enthusiast, a night owl in need of rest, or simply looking to relax more deeply, Apple Music’s Sound Therapy is worth exploring. It’s a smart, soothing fusion of sound and science—and it’s available now, right in your pocket.