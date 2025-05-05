YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suite of new initiatives, today, at the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). These strategic efforts are geared towards amplifying artist visibility and fostering stronger connections with fans across India and around the world, accelerating their growth in India’s evolving digital music ecosystem.

YouTube announced the launch of YouTube Music Nights in India, a series of specially curated live, in-person events designed to bring fans closer to Indian artists. The initiative successfully kicked off at WAVES, featuring dynamic collaborations such as The Dharavi Dream Project with Beatpella, and KING with Alan Walker, offering a glimpse into the vibrant experiences planned.

Continuing its investment in nurturing independent talent, YouTube's acclaimed Foundry program is set to welcome its 2025 cohort in India soon. Foundry provides emerging independent artists with crucial resources and support to grow their careers on a global stage. The program has already proven impactful for Indian artists like Kayan, a 2022 Foundry alum who recently had the opportunity to open for international superstar Ed Sheeran.

To further spotlight diverse regional music, YouTube has expanded its Weekly Top Music Videos charts across Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri, offering greater recognition and discovery for artists. And, charts in more Indian languages will continue to be rolled out.

“Our investments in India are centred on a singular goal: to fuel the artist's journey," said Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music, Google and YouTube. "Through our product and programs, we’re continuing to cultivate an ecosystem where discovery, listening, and passion forge meaningful fan connections. We are committed to helping propel India's musical renaissance onto the global stage, empowering every single artist – from the biggest names to emerging voices in the smallest villages – to share the magic and power of their music with the entire world.”

For nearly two decades, YouTube has served as a go-to platform for Indian artists to directly engage with a global audience, fostering a new era of creativity and cross-cultural musical exchange. India's unique and profound connection with music is currently experiencing an extraordinary wave of innovation, with independent artists flourishing and diverse regional sounds captivating audiences worldwide. YouTube has always emphasized the visual experience – globally, music fans watched over 1.4 billion hours of music videos monthly on their TVs alone in the six months leading up to January 2025. YouTube is currently the only destination where creators and artists can lean into all forms of content creation (from long-form, Shorts, podcasts and Live) all while earning from 10 revenue streams.

YouTube has become the global stage for this musical renaissance, connecting Indian talent with over two billion users, who watch a music video every month, across more than 100 countries. YouTube's focus on innovation is matched by its dedication to building a sustainable ecosystem for artists. In India, YouTube has paid out over INR 21,000 crore to creators, artists, and media companies in the last three years in India (2022-2024).