Sony Music Publishing India highlights importance of music publishing at India Audio Summit and Awards 2025

MUMBAI: The third edition of the India Audio Summit and Awards, curated by Radioandmusic.com, witnessed an insightful panel discussion wherein Siddharth, General Manager and Head of A&R at Sony Music Publishing India emphasized the significance of music publishing for artists, shedding light on the often-misunderstood concept.

Siddharth clarified the distinction between distribution and publishing, stressing that publishing involves protecting lyrics and compositions, registering them globally, and ensuring payment for song usage. He highlighted that Sony Music Publishing doesn't just collect royalties but also helps artists build careers and access global opportunities.

Empowering Artists

Siddharth advised artists to retain their publishing rights, citing the changing landscape in India where artists are increasingly recognizing the importance of controlling their music IP. He emphasized that music publishing is crucial for long-term financial stability, likening it to building a foundation for a marathon, not a sprint.

Global Opportunities for Indian Songwriters

Siddharth expressed optimism about Indian songwriters gaining global recognition, citing the growing popularity of I-pop and international collaborations. He concluded by stating that music publishing is the future for artists, and Sony Music Publishing is committed to supporting Indian talent.

The India Audio Summit and Awards continues to be a pivotal platform for industry stakeholders to discuss the evolving audio landscape and celebrate innovation in audio content creation.