Virgin Music India announces distribution deal with celebrated Indian singer and Composer Papon

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs, announced today its exclusive distribution partnership with the celebrated Indian singer-songwriter and composer Papon. As Virgin Music Group expands its presence in the Indian music landscape, the company will partner with Papon to bring his soulful melodies to a broader audience, both domestically and globally through the company’s global distribution network.

Kicking off this collaboration, Papon, renowned for his distinctive vocals and contemporary sound, unveils his brand-new single ”Room Khali Hai.” After captivating audiences with his last release, ”Ab Rukna Mat,” Papon is set to take listeners on a fresh melodic journey with this new track. ”Room Khali Hai” blends modern, emotive sounds with his signature voice, offering a rich, reflective experience that resonates deeply with his audience.

This new single marks the second track from Papon’s indie album Pura Asmaan, released via his partnership with Virgin Music Group. A departure from his previous works, ”Room Khali Hai” showcases Papon’s artistic versatility. The song features a delicate mix of acoustic instruments, paired with poignant lyrics by his close friend Manoj Chaudhry, exploring themes of loneliness, self-discovery, and the intricacies of human relationships. Fans familiar with Papon's deep, evocative style will find this track both introspective and compelling.

Commenting on the collaboration, Papon shared, "Partnering with Virgin Music India feels like a natural progression for me. I’m excited to share my music with a wider global audience. Room Khali Hai comes from a very personal place, and with this track, I’ve once again explored indie music, which gives me the creative freedom to experiment with new perspectives. I’m grateful that I can share this song with listeners everywhere. I hope it sparks meaningful conversations and connects with people on a deeper level. I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with Virgin Music India."

Amit Sharma, Country Manager for India and South Asia at Virgin Music India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Papon to the Virgin Music Group family. Our artist-centric approach is all about empowering musicians to create and share their vision with the world. With Papon’s distinctive sound and the evolution of his music, we’re excited to support his journey in the ever-changing indie music landscape. At Virgin Music India, we are committed to offering a global infrastructure, expertise, and innovative services to help artists like Papon expand their global reach and thrive in today’s competitive industry.”

This deal reinforces Virgin Music Group’s ongoing commitment to working with India’s finest musical talent and provide them with the infrastructure, expertise and support to connect with global audiences.