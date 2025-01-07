Sanjay Ahire appointed Executive Director, Percept Live

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’ – Asia’s premier Dance Music Festival and ranked among the Top 3 Live Music Festivals globally, delivers immersive live and digital experiences that enable brands to engage millions of consumers and amplify their impact. Each Percept Live IP is meticulously curated to cater to diverse consumer segments, offering brands larger-than-life, multi-sensory, memorable experiences year-round, across geographies.

Currently, Percept Live owns and manages five IPs in a variety of Live and Hybrid formats including:

Ø Bollyboom – the world’s first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music Festival, offering a fantastic blend of music, dance and entertainment

Ø EPL (Eat Play Love) – a multi-cultural Festival of Food, Music and Art for the entire family

Ø Windsong – an exclusive Adventure Music Festival focused on storytelling through the vibrant and diverse platform of Music and Arts

Ø IMS (India Model Search) – India's first and only transparent model search platform that provides equal opportunity to all aspiring fashion models

Ø XCC (Xtreme Combat Championship) – a Fight Night competition showcasing multi-gender fights in various categories, along with a 360-degree experience including F&B, fashion and music

Sanjay Ahire, the visionary founder of Artistivity, India’s leading artist discovery and booking platform, brings over 25 years of multifaceted expertise spanning Media, Music, Radio, Feature Films, Events and Digital Media. He began his journey at Sony Music, managing product and sales strategies for films and devotional content, and went on to hold key leadership roles at Reliance Entertainment, Radio Mirchi, Tangerine Digital Entertainment, and Morphidea Ideations, driving impactful initiatives in marketing, strategy and business management. His tenure at Ernst & Young (E&Y) saw him spearheading projects in Revenue and Cost Optimization, Digital Strategy, Business Planning, and Go-to-Market Planning for marquee clients like Sony Entertainment, Star TV and Viacom. Notably, Sanjay previously served as COO of Percept Pictures, where he marketed over 20 feature films, scaling the Movies business, while streamlining content production, aggregation, and distribution operations, cementing his reputation as a transformational leader in the entertainment space.

In his new role, Sanjay Ahire will drive the strategic growth and expansion of Percept's Live Entertainment, Content Production, and Marketing Communications (Marcom) businesses. He will lead the vision, development, and monetization of Percept Live’s Intellectual Properties (IPs), including Festivals, Concert Tours, and Talent Management, while identifying and leveraging new business opportunities in the rapidly evolving Content Production and Media-Tech landscape. His responsibilities will encompass analyzing market trends, exploring synergies with other brands, managing the P&L and profitability, and enhancing revenue streams through organic and inorganic growth strategies. Additionally, he will focus on brand extensions, sourcing new areas for expansion, and mapping out tailored growth roadmaps for each Percept Live IP across India and international markets.

Sanjay’s extensive expertise, coupled with his deep understanding of consumer behavior, market trends, and emerging technologies, positions him as a key driver of Percept Live’s growth strategy. He will collaborate closely with Percept’s Board of Directors and core Management Team to propel the company into its next phase of innovation, growth, and market leadership in the Live Entertainment and Content industries.

Said Sanjay Ahire, Executive Director, Percept Live, “Having collaborated with leading entertainment and media brands, I am excited to join Percept, India’s premier EMC conglomerate, renowned for transforming brands through innovative Integrated Marketing Solutions and pioneering iconic IPs like Sunburn and Bollyboom. My vision is to position Percept Live as a dynamic powerhouse, seamlessly blending live and digital platforms to deliver unforgettable experiences that forge deeper connections between brands and consumers. We are dedicated to discovering and nurturing talent, providing artists a platform to showcase their skills and gain exposure across India and global markets. Sunburn exemplifies how bold ideas can redefine music tourism and grow into Asia’s largest Live Media Asset. Drawing from my extensive experience with global brands, I look forward to scaling five more cutting-edge IPs from the Percept Live portfolio, offering bespoke experiences for brands and audiences, while creating exceptional value for investors and cementing Percept Live’s leadership in the Live Entertainment and Content ecosystem.”