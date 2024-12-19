RadioandMusic
RNM
| 19 Dec 2024
music
News
Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Sennheiser | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wireless audio system that helps you capture sound easily and quickly without sacrificing audio quality. For creators and videographers, Sennheiser launched Profile Wireless, a two-channel, 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system that connects to mobile phones, cameras, or computers, and can be used as a clip-on mic, handheld mic, or table-top microphone – whatever the situation demands.

Profile Wireless includes everything for capturing high-quality audio with unprecedented ease of use. It has a multifunctional charging bar that stores and charges the system's key components and doubles as a handheld or desktop mic. The charging bar safely holds a two-channel mini-receiver with an OLED touch display, two pre-paired clip-on microphones that automatically connect to the receiver, magnetic clips for attaching the mics to delicate clothing, and adaptors for connecting the receiver to mobile phones or a camera cold shoe mount.

Speaking about the products, Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India said “In today's era of digital media, there are millions of content creators and active content consumers in India. Sennheiser’s versatile multi-tool is designed to empower creators of all levels, simplifying their workflow and elevating their audio quality to new heights. It was important to us that Profile Wireless can master a diverse set of recording requirements while being as compact and portable as possible. The range of use cases for Profile Wireless is impressive.”

Reliability where you most need it  

With an impressive wireless range of up to 245 meters, this system ensures clear audio even over long distances. Each clip-on wireless microphone boasts 16GB of onboard memory, capable of recording up to 30 hours of audio at 24-bit / 48kHz resolution. To safeguard against audio loss, the Profile Wireless features a Backup Recording Mode that automatically activates internal recording if the wireless signal weakens. Additionally, the Safety Channel Mode records backup audio at a lower volume to prevent clipping. By recording simultaneously at two different audio levels, the Profile Wireless not only minimizes the risk of clipped audio but also maximizes the dynamic range of the capsule, ensuring superior sound quality for every shoot.

Profile Wireless is a unique compact 2.4 GHz wireless system featuring an integrated handheld option with an impressive 15+ hours of runtime. Unlike other systems, Profile Wireless allows the use of microphones even while recharging. Designed with creators in mind, it boasts usability features such as an auto-rotating receiver display, no app requirement, and diverse mounting options. Unique to Sennheiser, the thread mounts on the components ensure smooth workflows in content creation, making Profile Wireless the ultimate choice for seamless and efficient audio recording.

Availability and pricing  

Profile Wireless will be available within Q1 and at a retail price of INR 29900.

related stories
 |  16 Dec 2024

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies—has released the second edition of the TuneCore Accelerator Report, showcasing the increased streaming, revenue and fanbase growth self-re

 |  09 Dec 2024

India raises a toast to cocktails this new year: 55% prefer cocktails over champagne for special moments, finds 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report

MUMBAI: Ahead of the New Year, Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company, unveils the sixth annual Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, spotlighting the key trends set to shape cocktail culture and the spirits industry in 2025.

 |  06 Dec 2024

JioSaavn releases ‘Replay 2024’ for its listeners

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming with 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), brings for its listeners Replay 2024 showcasing trends and listening habits of users based on their streaming activity on JioSaavn.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group