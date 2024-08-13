RadioandMusic
OnePlus announces OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio product
MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today announced its latest flagship audio product, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which will be launching later this month.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will quite simply be the best audio experience OnePlus has ever delivered and follows on from the critically acclaimed OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Both these products delivered class-leading technology such as personalised audio profiles, fast charging, the latest audio codecs and strong noise cancellation, and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is expected to elevate all these features and more.

OnePlus will announce further details on OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in the near future.

 

 

