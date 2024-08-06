Percept MICE wins 'President Award' from TCEB for Best MICE Agency of 2023-24

MUMBAI: Percept MICE has been honored with the prestigious 'President Award' by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) for "Best MICE Agency of 2023-24".

The award, presented on August 1, 2024, recognizes Percept MICE for its exceptional business volume, innovative initiatives, and creative strategies in promoting Thailand as a premier destination for leading corporations across India.

Percept MICE, the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events Domain Company of Percept Limited, was created with an objective to focus on the burgeoning and dynamic MICE domain in India. Percept MICE creates customized conferences, incentive tours, events and solutions, and is pivotal in conceptualizing and executing medium to large format MICE projects both across India and overseas. With emerging technologies, trends and business opportunities, and a vast array of support services and solutions available across the Percept Group, Percept MICE provides clients with innovative 360-degree bespoke events, incentive tours and solutions in the MICE space.

Established by Royal Decree in 2002, TCEB has positioned Thailand as Asia’s largest business events hub over the past two decades. The Bureau now aligns with the government's 'Thailand 4.0' policy, targeting 10 key industries to ensure the country remains a top choice for global MICE events.